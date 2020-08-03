Agnes Marie Van Riper, 70

Agnes Marie Van Riper, of Antigo, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at home. She was 70 years old. She was born on April 12, 1950, in Antigo, a daughter of Lois and Margaret (Schmidt) King. She married Dean Van Riper on August 29, 1987, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Phlox. He preceded her in death in 2005.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School in 1968.

A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Joel Sember officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Phlox.

Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Bradley Funeral Home.

Agnes’ full obituary will be posted at this site Tuesday afternoon.