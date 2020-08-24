ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING/SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AGENDA, AUGUST 25TH
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Unified School District of Antigo
5:30 p.m.
Antigo Middle School IMC
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 5440
1. MEETING OPENING
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
E. Annual Budget Hearing
2. ADJOURN
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/kDdSUfs_1Hk
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org