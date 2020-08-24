Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Education
ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING/SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AGENDA, AUGUST 25TH

ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING/SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AGENDA, AUGUST 25TH

By Antigo Times
August 24, 2020
144
0
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Unified School District of Antigo
5:30 p.m.
Antigo Middle School IMC
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 5440
1. MEETING OPENING
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Public Comment

E. Annual Budget Hearing

2. ADJOURN
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/kDdSUfs_1Hk
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
Previous Article

Anton “Tony” Novak, Sr., 87

Next Article

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING AGENDA AUGUST 25TH

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.