Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/10/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, July 28th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Deleglise Street.

Wednesday, July 29th

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Center Street reporting that her neighbor was intoxicated, pounding on her door, swearing and threatening to get her kicked out of the apartment building. Officers advised both parties to stay away from each other for the night.

Thursday, July 30th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. One vehicle backed into another vehicle.

Friday, July 31st

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense, felony bail jumping, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription and possession of a narcotic drug.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Edison Street.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Saturday, August 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle at an area business on Hwy. 64. There was damage, but no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Forrest Avenue.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that three subjects were trespassing on a property on Edison Street. The caller told officers that the subjects had flashlights and were not supposed to be there.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Monday, August 3rd

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on E. 5th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers received a call from a female on Pine Street reporting the theft of her fire pit ring. It was described as having bears and deer on it. She told officers that the theft had occurred that day or the night before.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a retail theft in progress.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Superior Street and 2nd Avenue. Officers searched the vehicle and a field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and a passenger was referred for drug charges.

Tuesday, August 4th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Neva Road.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Freiberger Avenue and Wilson Street. A subject was cited for possession of marijuana, 1st offense.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, July 29th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. One vehicle rear-ended the other vehicle at a red light. Property damage only.

Thursday, July 30th

Officers responded to a report of damage to a shed at an address on Water Power Road from an attempted break-in.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft from the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road. The vehicle was described as having a rust spot on the hood, a loud exhaust and a broken driver’s side mirror. Officers located the vehicle. They received consent to search. The subject who took the vehicle was arrested for operating while intoxicated and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. They were also cited for operating while suspended and having open intoxicants in the vehicle.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report that she had been assaulted by two subjects at Fraley Road and Cline Road. The female told officers that they were having a verbal argument when her friend slapped her and then her friend’s boyfriend pushed her into her car, giving her a red mark on her face. She told officers that the subject’s should still be at the location because she had driven them there and then left them there after the fight occurred. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the two subjects.

Friday, July 31st

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch on Hwy. 52, just north of Hwy. 64. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers assisted with an EMS call on Mayking Road. A male subject had fallen off a moving truck, getting cuts on his face. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody and taken to Langlade Hospital. They were referred for operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

Sunday, August 2nd

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Valley Vista Road. A 56 year old male subject had fallen off his motorcycle a couple of hours earlier. He now had a bump about the size of a grapefruit and couldn’t get up.

Monday, August 3rd

Officers responded to a call from a male on Cty. Rd. T reporting that when he went outside his residence that day, there was a car sitting on his lawn that was smashed up in the front. He told officers that when he opened the door to the vehicle, it smelled of alcohol. The vehicle had been driven up the driveway and towards the back of the house. No one knew who the vehicle belonged to. The caller gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle. Officers called a male subject who told them that he had sold the vehicle a few weeks earlier. Later, a male subject came to the Safety Building. He told officers that the owner of the vehicle was his uncle. He had no idea how the vehicle had gotten there, but he told officers that he would make arrangements to get it removed.

Tuesday, August 4th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting a car in the field at Cty. Rd. HH and Winter Road. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a blueish-gray Chevy pickup on Cty. Rd. D was crossing the centerline and fog line. It was going north from Shawano County into Langlade County. Officers stopped the vehicle at Cty. Rd. D and Cty. Rd. S. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Langlade Road. Officers conducted a probable cause search. The judge was contacted to request a blood draw. The driver was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.