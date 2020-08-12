Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/17/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, August 5th

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject lying in the middle of the street at Clermont Street and 4th Avenue. The subject was described as wearing a sweatshirt and a baseball cap. When officers arrived, the subject was sitting on some steps. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital for medical clearance.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Neva Road. A subject was referred for theft.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report that someone had been letting air out of their vehicle tires for the past 3 or 4 nights. They put out a trail camera and got video of someone doing it.

Thursday, August 6th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Birch Street.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at 10th Avenue and Hudson Street. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of three teenage boys possibly doing drugs in the park around 5th Avenue. Officers cited the subjects for possession of marijuana.

Friday, August 7th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that two male subjects on bikes stole $160 from him at an ATM machine on 6th Avenue. The caller told officers that the two male subjects then left going west on 6th Avenue. He gave officers a description of the subjects. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the subjects.

Sunday, August 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at an address on Lincoln Street. A witness stated that they observed one subject in a car and another subject standing in front of the car with their hands on the hood. The driver then started moving forward and the other subject was backing up and fell.

Monday, August 10th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. Three subjects were injured. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Charlotte Court. Officers located a lot of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also located a gun cabinet with several guns in it. The gun cabinet was placed into evidence. Charges were pending.

Tuesday, August 11th

Officers stopped a vehicle at S. Superior Street and Cedar Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. They were also being referred on other charges.

Officers responded to two 911 calls reporting an accident with injuries at Field Street and 10th Avenue. Officers received consent to search a vehicle. Both vehicles were towed.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 5th

Officers received a call from a male on Rosedale Road reporting that a subject had tried to poison him with a blueberry milkshake that had drugs in it that were supposed to make him stronger, but it didn’t. The male told officers that the incident happened prior to the pandemic.

A female came to the Safety Building to report that she had received a threat at around 11:30pm the night before. The subject stated to her that they were going to burn down her house on W. 1st Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Polar Road.

Thursday, August 6th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Chillie Road reporting that a bullet had come through their wall. The caller’s neighbor stated that they had heard a shot a few minutes prior, but the caller did not see anyone outside. Officers checked the area.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Hwy. 52. There was a fire in the wheat field, near the trees. It was an area of about 15 feet with flames 2 to 3 feet in height.

Saturday, August 8th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. T.

Officers assisted with a rescue call on Gardner Dam Road. There were two people stuck on a rock at the lower bridge by the Boy Scout camp. The subjects were rescued off of the rock. There were no injuries.

Sunday, August 9th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she went into the ditch near the intersection of Cty. Rd. C and Cty. Rd. I. The female was cited for non-registration and having no insurance. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a male on Eastview Drive reporting that while he was parked on the road, the neighbor came out of their driveway and hit his car.

Monday, August 10th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 in Elcho reporting a gas drive-off in the amount of $16.61 about 10 prior to the their call. The vehicle was described as a new black vehicle, possible an SUV that left going northbound on Hwy. 45.

Tuesday, August 11th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Kennedy Road. The caller told officers that they could see smoke rolling up from the basement and they saw flames. Then there was a loud crash and the house was filled with smoke. Multiple fire departments responded. The fire was extinguished.

Wednesday, August 12th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Ackley Road. The fire was located on the north side of the road. Some trees and grass were on fire.