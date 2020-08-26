Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/31/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, August 17th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Jerome Street. A male subject was not following the store guidelines. The male subject was removed upon request and advised not to return.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Clermont Street reporting that her vehicle had been keyed. She gave officers the name of a subject who she thought had done it. She also told officers that this had happened before.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers received calls from multiple subjects reporting a loud explosion. They believed that a transformer blew up on 7th Avenue. There was no power. Wisconsin Public Service was notified.

Wednesday, August 19th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on 4th Avenue for a possible overdose. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody on charges related to methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Morse Street.

Friday, August 21st

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. A female subject was caught scanning only some of the items from the store while going through the check out. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Edison Street. A subject had overdosed. Narcan was administered.

Saturday, August 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an address on 6th Avenue. The female caller told officers that she and her husband left a two drawer filing cabinet outside in their yard while they were moving stuff around inside and when they went back outside, the cabinet was gone.

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Sunday, August 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address in 5th Avenue. A male subject declined EMS assistance.

Officers responded to a call from a subject who believed that they had witnessed a drug deal at an address on Farwell Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on Dorr Street. The caller told officers that a group of subjects were fighting with bats. Officers were involved in a foot pursuit westbound through the alley. A subject was detained.

Monday, August 24th

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 4th Avenue and Edison Street.

Officers responded to report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Jerome Street. A subject who was not following store guidelines, refused to leave the business.

Tuesday, August 25th

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense and operating after revocation.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B.

Officers responded to a call from an area business reporting that a subject hit a tree on W. Rollwood Road. There were no injuries, but the tree was in the road.

Friday, August 21st

Officers responded to a call from a female on Enterprise Lake Road reporting that her neighbor had been shooting at her horses.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Fish Hatchery Road. The caller told officers that a door to one of the buildings had been kicked in, and the windows were open. They did not notice anything missing so far. The subject was going to check the rest of the buildings.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that some political signs had been stolen from their yard. The vehicle was described as a dark colored pickup truck with orange running lights with teenage boys in it. They left heading east on Hwy. 64 towards Antigo. Officers received a second complaint about the same subjects stealing signs. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Saturday, August 22nd

Officers responded to a call from a female on Cty. Rd. AA reporting that part of her mailbox had been blown up. She told officers that she believed part of the explosive was still in the mailbox.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clinic Street. The caller told officers that a subject, that they believed was on drugs, was outside with a hammer pounding on trees. The subject was detained.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Sunday, August 23rd

Officers were out with an abandoned vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. V. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Ontonagon, Michigan. No one was around the vehicle. There appeared to be a mechanical issue with the rear axle. The vehicle was towed to impound and law enforcement officials in Ontonagon, Michigan were notified.

Officers responded to a report of trespassing at an address on Sunset Road. The female caller told officers that she noticed that morning that there was a ladder against her house and a window as partially open to her laundry room and another window was open to her kitchen, but it was blocked by her freezer.

Officers responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at Hwy. 47 and Cty. Rd. S. The driver was conscious. A field sobriety test was conducted. They were not intoxicated, but were given some citations.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Cty. Rd. C. A female told officers that a male subject had burned her daughter’s college books. The value of the books was $100.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C. The reporting person told officers that a vehicle had hit a power pole and the pole was now leaning towards the road. The caller also told officers that the female driver of the vehicle seemed “slightly off,” possibly intoxicated. WPS was notified. The vehicle was towed.

Monday, August 24th

Officers received a call from a subject reporting damage to some combining equipment on Rodowca Road. The caller told officers that the damage had occurred on August 18th.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting fraud. The caller told officers that three generators had been purchased, but after the subjects had picked them up, the business was notified that the credit card that they used for payment had been stolen. The business had photos of the vehicle that picked the generators up.

Officers responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle versus bicycle accident at Cty. Rd. C and Rosedale Road.

Tuesday, August 25th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. X. One northbound lane and one southbound lane were blocked. The Fire Department was on the scene. Both vehicles were towed and all lanes of traffic were reopened.