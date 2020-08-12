FOR ANTIGO TIMES

While driving in the Antigo area, you may have noticed some new yard signs. Recently, Hailey Schilling started a fundraiser selling Back the Blue yard signs and window decals.

The signs are made by Pro Designs and window decals are made by Designcuts both located in Medford, WI.

Since starting the fundraiser, Hailey estimates she sold over 400 Back the Blue signs and over a 150 window decals.

Hailey said she wanted to start a fundraiser to show support to the men and women in blue due to all the current events going on.

The Antigo Police Department is also selling the signs and window decals due to the high demand. You can buy both at the front window while they have them in stock. Signs are $10.00 each and decals are $2.50 each.

Hailey plans to sell both until at least August 31st.

With each sign sold $2.00 is donated back to the department and with each decal sold a $1.00 is being donated to the police department.

The support has been tremendous and it’s been hard to keep them in stock. Everyone in Law Enforcement both city and county are very appreciative. It brings a smile to our face and makes the day a little brighter when driving through the community. We appreciate every bit of the support and honored to serve the residents and visitors of our community.