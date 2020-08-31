Behavioral Health Grants Awarded to 40 Wisconsin School Districts
121 schools in 31 counties benefit
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced recipients of the b.e.s.t. Grant for Schools.
b.e.s.t. ® (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits) is an on-line screening tool that is designed to help educators build the emotional health of students and help identify students who may need additional, positive behavioral support. Developed by School Psychologist Eric P. Hartwig, Ph.D., the tool provides educators with recommended actions to take with students based on their behaviors.
“Nearly all counties in the state have identified emotional well-being as a health priority,” said Allison Machtan, director of community health for the Health System. “Providing the b.e.s.t. screening tool to our schools is one way Marshfield Clinic Health System is improving emotional health. Year after year b.e.s.t. has a positive impact on students and it’s especially important now because of the emotional health challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In the 2020-2021 school year, 121 schools in 31 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, and training, consultation and support. The Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2020-2021 school year in the following districts:
Antigo Unified School District
Arbor Vitae Woodruff (AV-W)
Augusta Area School District
Berlin Area School District
Bruce School District
Chequamegon School District
Chilton Public School District
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District
Columbus Catholic Schools
Cumberland School District
D.C. Everest Area School District
Durand-Arkansaw School District
Edgar School District
Lac Du Flambeau Public School
Lake Holcombe
Marathon City School District
Marathon County Child Development Agency (MCCDA) Head Start
Minocqua J1 School District
North Lakeland School District
Northland Pines
Osseo Fairchild School District
Port Edwards School District
Regis Catholic Schools
Rosholt School District
School District of Athens
School District of Fall Creek
School District of Flambeau
School District of Mondovi
School District of Tomahawk
School District of Waupaca
Spencer Public Schools
Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stratford School District
Three Lakes School District
Turtle Lake School District
Wausau School District
Webster School District
Wild Rose School District
Wisconsin Heights School District
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools
###
Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable and compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 1,200 providers comprising 86 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, nine Marshfield Medical Center hospitals, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.