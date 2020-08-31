Behavioral Health Grants Awarded to 40 Wisconsin School Districts

121 schools in 31 counties benefit

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced recipients of the b.e.s.t. Grant for Schools.

b.e.s.t. ® (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits) is an on-line screening tool that is designed to help educators build the emotional health of students and help identify students who may need additional, positive behavioral support. Developed by School Psychologist Eric P. Hartwig, Ph.D., the tool provides educators with recommended actions to take with students based on their behaviors.

“Nearly all counties in the state have identified emotional well-being as a health priority,” said Allison Machtan, director of community health for the Health System. “Providing the b.e.s.t. screening tool to our schools is one way Marshfield Clinic Health System is improving emotional health. Year after year b.e.s.t. has a positive impact on students and it’s especially important now because of the emotional health challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the 2020-2021 school year, 121 schools in 31 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, and training, consultation and support. The Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2020-2021 school year in the following districts:

Antigo Unified School District

Arbor Vitae Woodruff (AV-W)

Augusta Area School District

Berlin Area School District

Bruce School District

Chequamegon School District

Chilton Public School District

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District

Columbus Catholic Schools

Cumberland School District

D.C. Everest Area School District

Durand-Arkansaw School District

Edgar School District

Lac Du Flambeau Public School

Lake Holcombe

Marathon City School District

Marathon County Child Development Agency (MCCDA) Head Start

Minocqua J1 School District

North Lakeland School District

Northland Pines

Osseo Fairchild School District

Port Edwards School District

Regis Catholic Schools

Rosholt School District

School District of Athens

School District of Fall Creek

School District of Flambeau

School District of Mondovi

School District of Tomahawk

School District of Waupaca

Spencer Public Schools

Stevens Point Area Public School District

Stratford School District

Three Lakes School District

Turtle Lake School District

Wausau School District

Webster School District

Wild Rose School District

Wisconsin Heights School District

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools

Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable and compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 1,200 providers comprising 86 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, nine Marshfield Medical Center hospitals, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.