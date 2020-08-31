Betty J. Doucette, 91

Betty J Doucette, of Antigo, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Care Partners in Antigo under the care of their staff, LeRoyer Hospice, and her family. She was 91 years old. She was born on December 25, 1928, in Deerbrook, a daughter of Frank and Mary (Barta) Cernoch. She married Gerald Doucette on August 21, 1948, at St. John Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2011.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School in 1946.

As a young lady she worked as waitress at A&W Restaurant in Antigo and clerked at McClellan’s Store.

She was a homemaker and raised her children in Antigo. In 1984 she was honored as the Chamber of Commerce Mother of the Year.

Her hobbies included flower gardening, reading, completing puzzles, playing cards, following the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Most of all she enjoyed visiting with her family.

Survivors include eleven daughters, Dianne (Tom) Rasmussen of Wausau, Gail Piela of Bryant, Karen (Joel) Carley of Antigo, Carol (John) Stanton of Wausau, Sherry (Dave) Sims of Parker, Colorado, Colleen (Dan) Rossmanith of Green Bay, Sue (Tom) Boers of Antigo, Barb (Jim) Payant of Antigo, Julie (Cliff) Bastle of Antigo, Cathy (Steve) Peterson of Sheboygan, Lynn (Scott) Strobel of Antigo; five sons, Dave (Terri) Doucette of Antigo, Ken (Lynne) Doucette of Antigo, Ron (Deb) Doucette of Wausau, Dennis (Sue) Doucette of Burnsville, Minnesota, Pete Doucette of Schofield; 36 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren.

Also survived by her husband’s family: Marlene Shebuski, Beverly Edgeton, Judy (Bob) Warren, Faye Fleischman, Jane Hoerman, Maurice Doucette, Loren Doucette, Dale (Michelle) Doucette, Doug (Carolyn) Doucette, Emily Doucette.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law John Piela; three sisters, Evelyn (George) Wells, Dorothy (Forest) Bartz, Marion Yingling; six brothers, Winfred (Agnes) Cernoch, Robert (Marie) Cernoch, Dale (Virginia) Cernoch, Norvel Cernoch, Merton Cernoch, James Cernoch; and her husband’s family: Merle Doucette, Patrick Doucette; Vergil (Bob) Gerlack; Shirley Doucette, Peg Doucette; Bill Shebuski, Jim Edgeton, Jerry Hoerman, Donny Fleischman.

Visitation will be Friday September 4, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home.

All attendees will be required to wear masks and respect the family by social distancing.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery.