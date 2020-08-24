BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING AGENDA AUGUST 25TH
6:00 p.m.
Antigo Middle School IMC
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
A. Public Comment
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from August 11, 2020
B. 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Snapshot
A. Consideration to Adopt 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget
B. Consideration to Approve North Elementary Parking Lot Lease Agreement
C. Consideration to Approve the 2020-2021 – 2022-2023 Antigo Hockey Association Agreement
D. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Medical Advisor Agreement
E. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
F. Report of District New Hires
G. Report of Donations
H. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, October 20, 2020
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/kDdSUfs_1Hk
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org