BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING AGENDA AUGUST 25TH

Unified School District of Antigo

6:00 p.m.

Antigo Middle School IMC

Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks

815 Seventh Avenue

Antigo, WI 54409

1. MEETING OPENING A. Call to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call

2. CONSENT AGENDA A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

3. CITIZENS AND DELEGATIONS A. Public Comment

4. COVID – 19 UPDATE

5. NEW BUSINESS A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from August 11, 2020 B. 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Snapshot

6. BOARD ACTION A. Consideration to Adopt 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget B. Consideration to Approve North Elementary Parking Lot Lease Agreement C. Consideration to Approve the 2020-2021 – 2022-2023 Antigo Hockey Association Agreement D. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Medical Advisor Agreement E. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements F. Report of District New Hires G. Report of Donations H. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, October 20, 2020

7. ADJOURN

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/kDdSUfs_1Hk

*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org