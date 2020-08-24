Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Education
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING AGENDA AUGUST 25TH

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING AGENDA AUGUST 25TH

By Antigo Times
August 24, 2020
216
0
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Unified School District of Antigo
6:00 p.m.
Antigo Middle School IMC
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
1. MEETING OPENING

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

2. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

3. CITIZENS AND DELEGATIONS

A. Public Comment

4. COVID – 19 UPDATE
5. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from August 11, 2020

B. 2020-2021 Open Enrollment Snapshot

6. BOARD ACTION

A. Consideration to Adopt 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget

B. Consideration to Approve North Elementary Parking Lot Lease Agreement

C. Consideration to Approve the 2020-2021 – 2022-2023 Antigo Hockey Association Agreement

D. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 Medical Advisor Agreement

E. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements

F. Report of District New Hires

G. Report of Donations

H. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, October 20, 2020

7. ADJOURN

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/kDdSUfs_1Hk
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org

Previous Article

ANNUAL BUDGET HEARING/SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AGENDA, AUGUST ...

Next Article

Langlade County Extension Office to Offer ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.