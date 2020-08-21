Brad Neil Kaiser, 60

Brad N. Kaiser, 60 of Wittenberg, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on November 14, 1959 in Saginaw, MI, the son of Stanley and Patricia (Vedrode) Kaiser.

Brad was a United States Marine and a United States Navy Veteran. He worked as assistant meat manager and butcher at Copps Grocery Store. Brad also drove buses and coaches for Mid-Wisconsin Buses. He enjoyed woodworking and was a true outdoorsman with a love of hunting and fishing. Brad enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters.

Brad is survived by his wife, Linda Maseman; his father Stanley Kaiser; one daughter, Tania (Jon) Brown of Minnesota; three sons, Nathian (Alyssa) Kaiser of Menasha, Corey (Colleen) Kaiser of Neenah and Skyler Maseman of Wittenberg; six grandchildren; six siblings, Debbie (Tim) Wurtzel, Denise Simpson, Brian (Linda) Kaiser, Brenda Brooks, Beth Johnson, and Scott (Kim) Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his mother and twin brother in infancy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

