City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda August 10th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Monday, August 10, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the July 13, 2020 Meeting

2. Approve Temporary Story Walk Installation Along the Springbrook Trail (Project in Conjunction with Antigo Public Library)

3. Accept Donated Funds from the September Disc Golf Tournament to be Used for Course Improvements, Which Include Cement Tee Pads

4. Request to Approve New Concrete Pads at City Park East and West

5. Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department General Updates Including Parks, Projects, Staffing, Events and Programs

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

