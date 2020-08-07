Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda August 10th

City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda August 10th

By Antigo Times
August 7, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Monday, August 10, 2020
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the July 13, 2020 Meeting
2. Approve Temporary Story Walk Installation Along the Springbrook Trail (Project in Conjunction with Antigo Public Library)
3. Accept Donated Funds from the September Disc Golf Tournament to be Used for Course Improvements, Which Include Cement Tee Pads
4. Request to Approve New Concrete Pads at City Park East and West
5. Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department General Updates Including Parks, Projects, Staffing, Events and Programs

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

