City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for August 26th

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the July 22, 2020 Meeting

2. Consider Additional ATV/UTV Ingress/Egress from CTH Y & CTH F onto the Previously Established North-South Road Routes within the City in order to Connect to Existing Trail Corridors

3. Bid Award Consideration for the Placement of Direct Digital Controls and HVAC Upgrades at the Antigo Public Library

4. Professional Service Agreement with MSA Consultants at the Waste Water Plant for Phosphorus TMDL Compliance relative to Potential Plant Upgrade Requirements

5. Request Transfer $27,500 in 2020 CIP Plant Replacement Funds for WWI-27 (Digester Upgrade) to Sand Filter System Upgrades Needed @ the Wastewater Treatment Plant due to Failure of 1 of 2 Redundant Pump Drive Systems

6. Bids for the Replacement of a 3/4 Ton Pick-up Truck at each of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants including Snow Plow and Lift gate Attachments

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial-In Instructions During Regular Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100.