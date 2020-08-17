Coins for a Cause: A Community Effort

A $10,000 check presentation included parties from both Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg and Homme Home of Wittenberg. Present from Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg was Fletcher Collins, Executive Manager, Tracy Pecore, Director of Marketing, and Hodazha-maniwinga Pidgeon, Sr. Manager Public Relations. Present from Homme Home of Wittenberg included Justin Cieslewicz, Executive Director and Kathy Unverzagt, Foundation Coordinator. (L-R: Tracy Pecore, Hodazha-maniwinga Pidgeon, Sr., Fletcher Collins, Kathy Unverzagt, Justin Cieslewicz)

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Wittenberg, WI – August 12, 2020- A beautiful day filled with warmth from the sun and a large charitable donation brought an abundance of smiles and gratitude. Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg presented a $10,000 check to the Homme Home of Wittenberg through the community effort of raising “Coins for a Cause” held from July 20-31.

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”1 Like many nationwide, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg was suffering with a coin shortage. A Public Relations strategy was quickly developed with a goal to raise and match $5,000 to be donated to a local business within the community; a “win-win” for the facility and the business to receive the donation.

The Coins for a Cause drive held at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg showcased that Wittenberg area members are dedicated to helping local non-profits and organizations and helped raise over $10,000 for a charitable donation to the Homme Home of Wittenberg. Within three days the goal was met and coins continued to trickle in. “Not only did we create a buzz about Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg but we were able to help a local business in-need,” said Tracy Pecore, Director of Marketing.

Executive Manager of Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg, Fletcher Collins stated, “We are delighted to be able to contribute to the local Homme Home of Wittenberg with this donation. The Homme Home has been a staple in this community, providing service to our Family’s in this area from generations, and we are honored to be able to contribute to their abilities to serve.”

Due to the pandemic, there has been restrictions on visitation and outings for the residents, which has significantly changed their everyday lives. Kathy Unverzagt, Foundation Coordinator said, “We plan to use the funding towards purchasing a new handicapped accessible bus to allow our residents to gain enjoyment with outings in our local and surrounding communities.” Lack of visitation has psychosocially impacted residents and Homme is acquiring technology to begin virtual visits to see loved ones. In addition to residents being affected, Homme has faced challenges in procuring personal protective equipment, medical supplies and sanitization and cleaning supplies due to increasing prices and availability.

As Homme is a non-profit provider in a rural community, a large percentage of Homme’s residents are funded through the Medicaid and Family Care programs, in which the state does not pay for the full cost of care. The lack of adequate state reimbursement and increased costs make it difficult for Homme to purchase a handicapped accessible bus on its own for the enjoyment of their residents.

Homme residents have shared gratitude to the community for coming together in raising funds, sending letters and artwork, providing activities for residents and dropping off sweet treats during the pandemic. Justin Cieslewicz, Executive Director said, “Homme would like to again thank Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg for their generous donation to our residents. It is fortunate to be in part of a wonderful community in which organizations are working to support each other during difficult times.”

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg looks forward to Homme Residents being able to visit the local community and their loved ones after the pandemic. If you are interested in donating to Homme Home of Wittenberg, please visit their website.

[1] Quote from Helen Keller pertaining to community.