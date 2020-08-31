Cynthia Lou Zupon, 70

Cynthia Zupon, age70, of Antigo passed away August 27, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Cynthia was born on April 18, 1950 in Antigo to the late Ottis and Marjorie (Spurgeon) Mauk.

On March 26, 1974 she was united in marriage to Rodger Zupon.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School.

Cynthia worked as a home healthcare provider and worked at Walmart. She was also a homemaker.

She was a dog lover and dearly loved her canine companions.

Survivors in addition to her husband include a daughter, Kerri Spencer (Adam) of Green Bay, a son, Christopher Seamans of Antigo, stepsons, Rod Zupon of Antigo, Steve Zupon of Elk River, MN, David Zupon of Minneapolis, a sister, Sharon Combel of Plover, grandchildren, Trevin, Jordan, Jade, Bretton, Ryan, Zach, Axel, Hazel, Timothy, Lorren, Alyssa and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Mauk.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest View Cemetery. Deacon Andy Bures will officiate.