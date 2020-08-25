David Henry Mabry II, age 80, passed away on August 22, 2020 at his long-loved home in White Lake surrounded by his wife, daughter and grandson.

David was born on January 8, 1940 in White Lake to the late David and Sally (Stamper) Mabry. In 1963 he married Ilene Casperson. She survives.

He was a longstanding resident of the White Lake community since he was a young boy. Residing at his most loved homestead he held so close to his heart.

Throughout his years he was known to many farmers employed for 27 years at the Purina Mill in Antigo. A brief stent as a logger and previous to relocating to the area worked in Illinois at Caterpillar.

A vet with service to his country of 6 years in the army as a young man.

He had a great love for hunting and fishing in years past as hobbies. In more recent years David enjoyed trips to the casino. With a great passion for animals and took pride in farming for many years.

On a personal note for all that knew him in the past… a joke cracker, willing to help neighbors and all were made welcome in his home and to what he had.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by a daughter; Cheryl Mabry of Wausau, a son; Bernard (Zemina) Krueger and their son David of Geilenkirchener, Germany, grandson; Jordan Mabry, a sister; Elizabeth (Clifford) Combs of Marinette, a brother; James Mabry of Antigo, a sister-in-law; Barbara Mabry of Antigo, an aunt; Beulah Oatman of White Lake and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by brothers; Richard Mabry and Charlie Brown, sister; Eleanor Kuechler, brother-in-law; Ralph Kuelcher, sisters-in-law; Antoinette “Nettie” Mabry, Billie Brown, and grandmother; Martha Stamper.

The family would like to thank his close friend/neighbor Ronnie Budd for always willing to help.

A remembrance gathering will be planned in the future.