Diane Lynn Kolpack, 51

Diane Lynn Kolpack, of Antigo died on August 2, 2020, at the age of 51.

She was born August 17, 1968 to the late Norman Kolpack and Margaret (Dieck) Kolpack in Antigo WI.

Diane graduated from Antigo High School in 1986. She attended St. Peter Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and listening to Reba.

In addition to her mother, Diane is survived by three daughters, McKinzey (Ryan Zahn) Schultz of Birnamwood, Natiley (Joe) Solin of Deerbrook and Mia Collura of Polar; a son, Max Collura of Polar; three grandchildren, Wila, Bexley, and Oaklyn Solin; sisters, Patsy (William) Walrath of Deerbrook, Ronda Lutzow of Polar, Mary Kay (Jack) Feak of Sagola MI, Bonnie (Dave) Marckx Palmetto FL; her foster sister, Audrey Messer of Milwaukee; and brothers Rod (Jenny) Kolpack of Bryant, Michael “Mickey” (Jane) Kolpack of Polar, Martin “Marty” (Sandra) Kolpack, and Tim (Dareth) Kolpack of Bryant; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Gary Lutzow and foster brother Bill Messer.

A private burial will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family.