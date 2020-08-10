Dorothy Hazel Bouwma, 76

Dorothy Hazel Bouwma of Antigo passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 76.

Dorothy was born on July 20, 1944 in Sacramento, CA to the late James and Dorothy (Lee) Simonsen.

Dorothy worked as a nurse and was a volunteer foster grandma for the Unified School District of Antigo. She was a talented garage sale shopper and enjoyed playing bingo and reading.

Dorothy is survived by daughters; Katherine Arrowood of Antigo and Debbie Dexter of Fond du Lac, a son; Clarence “Juggy” (Myriah) Bouwma of Antigo, grandchildren; Keyara Arrowood, Charles Arrowood, Levi Spencer, Savannah Spencer, Aliegha Bouwma, Ceara Bouwma, Jacup Temple, Scott Dexter Jr., Yriah White, Krystal White, Phoenix White, Catlyn Cronin, and many more beloved grandchildren, and great grandchildren; Robert Stanley and Malonia Arrowood.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son-in-law Scott Dexter Sr. and a grandson Cade Dexter.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held for Dorothy.