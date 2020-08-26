Emily Rose Spencer, 35
Emily Rose Spencer, of Wautoma, died Monday August 24, 2020 at Theda Care Hospital in Neenah. She was 35 years old. She was born on September 13, 1984, in Antigo, a daughter of Thomas and Rosella (Yakey) Spencer of Antigo.
Emily was a graduate of Antigo High School, class of 2003 and went on to earn a bachelors degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh in 2007.
Emily was employed as an operations manager at Family Health La Clinic in Wautoma.
She was a member of the Oneida Nation.
Survivors include her parents, fiance Ryan Juday of Wautoma and his daughter, Caprice;
a brother, Joshua Spencer, Antigo; a sister, Mary Spencer, Antigo; three half brothers, David Spencer, Bill Sable and Roger Sable; nieces and nephew Daisy, Raleigh and Chevy.
She was preceded in death by a half sister, Amy Spencer.
The rite of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday September 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev Joel Sember officiating.
Visitation will be Monday August 31, 2020, at Leikness Funeral Home in Wautoma from 5 to 7 p.m.
A second visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo with the rosary recited at 4 p.m. and a parish wake service held at 6 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m.
Burial of ashes will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Phlox.