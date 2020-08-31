Fall Hunting And Trapping Season Forecasts Highlight Hunter Opportunities, Notable Changes To Limits And Zones

Archery and crossbow season begins Sept. 12. Check the DNR website for a full list of upcoming season dates. / Photo Credit: iStock/Ricardo Reitmeyer

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Hunters and trappers across Wisconsin are in the final countdown to the fall season openers. To help get ready, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has pulled together the 2020 fall forecast series, which details everything Wisconsinites need to know ahead of the game.

Forecasts can be found at the links below and on each corresponding species page.

More information on hunting, including regulations and season dates, is available on the DNR website.