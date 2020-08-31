Fall Hunting And Trapping Season Forecasts Highlight Hunter Opportunities, Notable Changes To Limits And Zones
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
MADISON, Wis. – Hunters and trappers across Wisconsin are in the final countdown to the fall season openers. To help get ready, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has pulled together the 2020 fall forecast series, which details everything Wisconsinites need to know ahead of the game.
Forecasts can be found at the links below and on each corresponding species page.
- 2020 Fall Deer Hunting Forecast
- 2020 Fall Upland Game Bird Hunting Forecast
- 2020 Fall Migratory Bird Hunting Forecast
- 2020 Fall Bear Hunting Forecast
- 2020 Fall Furbearer Hunting and Trapping Forecast
More information on hunting, including regulations and season dates, is available on the DNR website. For more updates throughout the fall hunting seasons, follow the DNR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.