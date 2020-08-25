Grace Bostwick, 90

Grace Bostwick, of Lily, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home. She was 90 years old. She was born on April 19, 1930, in Antigo, a daughter of Eddie and Nina (Mikelson) Stuempges. She married Raymond “John” Bostwick on February 2, 1948, in Crandon. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2019.

Grace was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Pickerel. She served on the church Altar Society and Human Concerns. She conducted funeral dinners for over 25 years.

She owned and operated Grace’s Mobile Lunch Wagon for auctions for over 26 years. Grace enjoyed flower gardening and traveling.

She will be remembered for her commitment to her husband and family, supporting her husband through his many years of service in the Army, taking care of the farm and her children.

Grace was a hard worker, who wasn’t afraid to tackle any task even if it meant engine repair. She was a true lady, who loved to look her best.

Survivors include five daughters, Patricia Bostwick of Lily, Susan Tews of Antigo, Janice Lepak of Lily, Linda (Terry) Malcore of Coleman, Nancy (Raymond) Hitsman of Plymouth; seven sons, William Bostwick and Jennifer Carlson of Lily, Norman Bostwick of Lily, Joseph Bostwick and Bernice Smith of Lily, Arnold (Elly) Bostwick of Post Lake, Ernest (Jean) Bostwick of Lily, Paul Bostwick of Kaukauna, Peter (Wanda) Bostwick of Seymour; 34 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 8 great, great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Parilek of Antigo.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four sons, Arthur, Steven, Jake, and Thomas Bostwick; a daughter, Gail Rindahl; three sons-in-law, John Tews, Marty Rindahl and Carl Malcore; a sister, Doris; brother, Forest; and sister-in-law, Terri.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Pickerel with Rev. David Zimmerman officiating. Burial will take place in Lily Cemetery following the Mass.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home and Friday at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Human Concerns of St. Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 77 Pickerel, WI 54465