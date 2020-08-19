Harold Edward Kriegel, 92

Harold E. Kriegel, 92 of Antigo, died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.

He was born on December 21, 1927 in Tigerton, the son of Edward and Esther (Kohn) Kriegel.

Harold was a United States Army Veteran.

On October 18, 1952, Harold was united in marriage to Elmyra Hoffman at St. John Lutheran Church, Mattoon.

Harold worked as head of maintenance at the Mattoon Veneer Mill from 1952 until his retirement in 1991. He also wired many houses and had a hobby farm until 1960.

Harold enjoyed fishing, especially on Lake Michigan and traveling the country with his family.

Harold is survived by his wife, Elmyra; three children, Shirley Kriegel of Shawano, Kim (Laurie) Kriegel of Danbury, WI and Sheila (David) Manney of Antigo; four grandchildren, Sam and Matthew Manney, Nolan (Sarah) Kriegel and Mason Kriegel; two brothers, Pat (Nancy) Kriegel of Antigo and David (Karen) Kriegel of Arkansas and two sisters, Darlene Doll of Menomonee Falls and Marrian (Richard) Hoyer of Hubertus.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joyce Beber, Diane Eden and Donnaray in infancy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Rev. Dean Bertsch will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins, with military rites conducted by the John Owen American Legion, Mattoon. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood and again on Monday from 9:30AM until the time of service at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com