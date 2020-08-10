Jodi Lee Blahnik, 59

Jodi Lee (Eberhardy) Blahnik, age 59, resident of Coweta, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. While she may have lost her earthly battle with cancer, she ultimately won the war and is rejoined with family she lost. She was born on November 29, 1960 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to James and Carol Eberhardy. On April 24, 1993 she married her friend and love, Edward “Ed” Blahnik who survives her.

Besides her husband she is survived by her mother, Carol Eberhardy of Mosinee; two sisters, Lori Koehler and Lisa (Tim) Wasano of Birnamwood; two biological children, Chris Wise of San Diego, California and Nikki (James) Valdez of Cameron, North Carolina; five step-children who she loved like her own, Mark Blahnik, Sherry (Brent) Schultz of Antigo, Ann (Rod) McCallister of Coweta, Oklahoma, Jeannie Blahnik of Merrill, and Julie (Sean) Locke of Aniwa; nineteen grandchildren, McKinzie and Nathan Valdez, Jackson Wise, Mark Jr., Zach, Tyler, Kaleb, and Rae Lynn Blahnik, Sara and Tanner Schultz (Kassie Doleshal), Ariana (Kyle) Fitters, Hannah and Erin McCallister, Sierra Blahnik (Derek Roberts), Shane and Jadyn Hitz, and Sean, Trevor, and Emily Locke; and twelve great grandchildren, Braiden Schultz, Lacey Doleshal, Adalyne & Bentlee Roberts, Everly Fitters, Lindsey Korhonen, Kloe, Cheyenna, Colton, Hunter, River, and Teritheo Blahnik; niece, Monica Koehler and her son Vincent Koehler.

Proceeded in death besides her grandparents, include her father, James Eberhardy; one daughter-in-law, Isis Wise; one brother-in-law, Robert Koehler; along with several aunts and uncles.

Jodi worked in banking and finance of some kind or another for over 30 years. She enjoyed living out in the country and spending time at home. Over the past few years, she enjoyed spending time with her Buddy and Sweeter Skeeter.

A visitation was held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma.

Viewing for Jodi in Antigo will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with the service celebrating Jodi’s life beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Jodi will be laid to rest at Hall Pioneer Cemetery town of Rolling.