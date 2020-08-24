Langlade County Extension Office to Offer Virtual Self-Care Program

FROM CARRIE KUBACKI, POSITIVE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT EXTENSION EDUCATOR, UW-MADISON DIVISION OF EXTENSION

Managing stress and building resiliency are necessary for our health at all times. However, during these times of uncertainty, it is even more important that we focus on our own self-care and well-being.

Langlade County Extension is offering the “Highlights of Taking Care of You” program free to adults as a way to promote self-care and wellness. This abbreviated version of the research-based “Taking Care of You” program will be offered virtually in eight 30-minute weekly sessions. The program begins on Tuesday September 8 and will run from 4:00-4:30 pm. The series focuses on the dimensions of wellness and offers education, discussion and interactive practice of a variety of self-care and wellness strategies to help reduce stress and build resiliency.

For more information about the program or to register, please contact Amanda Budzenski at (715) 627-6236 or Carrie Kubacki at carrie.kubacki@wisc.edu.