Covid 19HealthLocalLocal Interest
Langlade County Mask Violation Online Reporting Form

By Antigo Times
August 18, 2020
FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Health Department is announcing an online form reporting concerns regarding Emergency Order #1- requiring face coverings in certain situations.

Community members are encouraged to use the form which can be found on the Langlade County website and also at the following web address: https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/general/form_4ab9e6113dfe/ for any complaints or concerns they may have. The health department will review complaints and have established follow up mechanisms with partners. Please do not call 9-1-1 or law enforcement with these issues.

The main focus will be education and resources as to the benefit of wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The goal is voluntary compliance. Anyone that is in need of a cloth face covering may contact the Health Department at 715-627-6250.

For more information visit the Langlade County Health Department website at bit.ly/LangladeHealth or like us of Facebook.

