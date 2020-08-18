Langlade County Mask Violation Online Reporting Form

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Health Department is announcing an online form reporting concerns regarding Emergency Order #1- requiring face coverings in certain situations.

Community members are encouraged to use the form which can be found on the Langlade County website and also at the following web address: https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/general/form_4ab9e6113dfe/ for any complaints or concerns they may have. The health department will review complaints and have established follow up mechanisms with partners. Please do not call 9-1-1 or law enforcement with these issues.

The main focus will be education and resources as to the benefit of wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The goal is voluntary compliance. Anyone that is in need of a cloth face covering may contact the Health Department at 715-627-6250.

For more information visit the Langlade County Health Department website at bit.ly/LangladeHealth or like us of Facebook.