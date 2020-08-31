Letter to the Editor – Tiffany Voted No on the Great American Outdoors Act

Tom Tiffany, the representative from the Wisconsin 7th Congressional District, voted NO on the Great American Outdoors Act. It still easily passed through Congress and was signed into law. Funding will come from offshore oil and gas leasing revenues so income taxes will not be increased.

This legislation will benefit conservation and the economy.

Tiffany voted against funding deferred maintenance at national parks, national forests, and national wildlife refuges and conservation projects like parks, trails, and boating access sites.

He voted against a $22 billion tourism industry. Tourists spent nearly $14 billion in Wisconsin in 2019, generated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue taxes, and supported 200,000 jobs.

Tiffany voted against the interests of thousands of small businesses like resorts, motels, sporting goods stores, bait shops, ski and bike shops, gas stations, cafes, supper clubs, and grocery stores.

Tiffany voted against users of our public lakes, waterways, wildlife refuges, forests, trails, and parks for fishing, boating, swimming, hunting, skiing, snowmobiling, biking, hiking, bird watching, and just relaxing.

Tiffany voted in agreement with the mining industry which strongly opposed this legislation. He also voted against conservation and in support of mining interests while a Wisconsin state senator. The Wisconsin Conservation Voters writes of his voting record, in part, “he worked in concert with out-of-state and foreign mining corporations to bring metallic sulfide mining, America’s most toxic industry, back to Wisconsin with his Industrial Acid Mining Bill. In the process, Sen. Tiffany divided and misrepresented conservation groups and misled local governments. Despite saying the bill would not take away local control, Tiffany has actively threatened local governments with future legislation that would remove their ability to pass strong local protections.”

Everett Fuchs

Hudson, WI