Lynn Jean Sexton, 79

Lynn Jean Sexton, of Post Lake, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was 79 years old. She was born on January 5, 1941, in New London, a daughter of Carlye and Elmyra (Schulze) Wunderlich. She married Thomas Sexton on May 26, 1962, at St. Pius Catholic Church, Appleton. He survives.

She was a graduate of Hortonville High School with the class of 1959.

As a young lady Lynn worked in Appleton at Wisconsin Bell followed by Wisconsin Gas Company where she was an executive secretary. She raised her family in Appleton and later started her own business, Engineering Placement Specialists, a recruiting and placement firm working primarily in the paper industry. She owned and operated the business for 25 years.

While in Appleton she was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and later joined St. Bernard Catholic Church. She taught religious education at both churches.

Lynn and her family started spending time at Lower Post Lake in 1979 and moved there in 1998 when they built their new home.

Lynn was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho where she volunteered in a number of areas including serving on the finance committee, distributing communion to the homebound and serving Mass.

Survivors are her husband Tom of Post Lake; two daughters, Lisa (Charles) Thomas, Brandon, Florida, Amy Sexton (Chad Szarkowitz), Greenville; two sons, Bart (Adair) Sexton, Rhinelander, Ryan Sexton, Appleton; five Grandchildren, Amanda (James) Challe, Miranda (Garrett) Hoewisch, Kaila (Nick) Mathison, Lauren Sexton, Kiah Sexton; three great-grandchildren Faith and Jameson Challe, Ruth Hoewisch; a sister, Kris Wunderlich, Menasha; three brothers, Ted Wunderlich, Medina, WI, Mark (Connie) Wunderlich, Appleton, Neal (Debrah) Wunderlich, Minneapolis; two sisters-in-law, Sherri Wunderlich, Arizona, Nancy Wunderlich, Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Jerry and Lee (Carmen) Wunderlich; a sister-in-law, Sandra Wunderlich.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Elcho with Rev. Dave Zimmerman officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday at the church. For health concerns, wearing masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.