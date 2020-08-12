Meeting Notice for the City of Antigo Inland Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District

Monday, August 24, 2020

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO CITY HALL, COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 700 EDISON STREET

AGENDA

*CALL TO ORDER – By Timothy Kassis, Chairperson

*ROLL CALL- of Commissioners

*CHAIRPERSON TO REVIEW VOTING ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

*ELECTION OF OFFICERS (Current Officers are: Tim Kassis, Chairperson; Tom Bauknecht,

Secretary; Barb Rebstock, Treasurer)

*DISCUSSION AND ACTION ITEMS

1. Budget/Capital Improvement Plan and Expenditures

a) Spring Clean Up Expense

Springbrook Clean-Up was completed in June during Mission Antigo Week. Mission Antigo did an excellent job coordinating the clean-up and providing volunteers to assist.

Springbrook Clean-Up is scheduled again for 2021. We would like to continue the tradition of offering lunch for the volunteers if we can safely do so.

In addition, approval to purchase trash pickers, trash bags, gloves, and other miscellaneous items used for the clean-up is requested. Advertising for the event and disposal fees are also included in the cost.

The clean up will also include the Springbrook Walking Trail and Biking Path.

Fund Balance Applied $300

b) Improvement of Water Quality Flow (Milfoil, Run-off Fertilizer Pollution}

Based on the previous final monitoring reports along with the continued success from previous years’ efforts to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed (CLP) it was decided that the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Monitoring by Onterra for CLP would not be necessary in 2020.

Lake monitoring will not be necessary in 2021 as the conditions continue to show favorable results from prior lake treatments. The AILPRD should anticipate the need to update its management plan in 2021 allowing the system to be monitored as a whole and the updating of water quality data sets with an overriding goal of becoming grant eligible for 67% of the study costs. Grant applications will be due on December 10, 2020 with potential work starting in the spring of 2021. Any fees associated with the submittal of the grant application through Onterra will be derived from the reserve balance in this category.

Levy $0 Fund Balance Reserve $12,000 Lake Treatment

For 2020, no funds have been expended to date; any funds expended before the end of the year will be deducted from the fund balance appropriation for 2021.

Levy $0 Fund Balance Reserve $5,000 Lake Planning & Monitoring

c) Hydraulic Study

Updates to the existing hydraulic data base might be required in conjunction with future projects such as detention ponds, building construction, retaining wall replacement, bridge removals or stream rehabilitation. No specific projects are identified at this time for the 2021 calendar year.

Levy $0 Hydraulic Study Reserve $8,800

d) Springbrook Boardwalk and Trail

Although not completely funded through Antigo Inland Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District (AILPRD), the continued development of parks and green space along the Springbrook Trail has had many positive impacts for our community with highlights listed below.

In 2020, Peaceful Valley Park and Festival grounds has hosted, or will host, the following events that have generated awareness of our facilities, community and businesses.

– Park-n-Watch Movies on Fridays sponsored by community businesses and individuals

– Farmers’ Market (every Saturday from June- beginning of October)

– Numerous family gatherings, birthday parties, business picnics and various celebrations

The 18-Hole Disc Golf course is a popular recreational pursuit and there are very few times that the course is not in use.

Crews completed a section of a raised boardwalk connecting various holes as well as providing additional trail connections and expansion of the Springbrook Trail and City Wide Bike Route.

The trail is also used for a number of local walks and runs.

Funding from Antigo Rotary Club and Inland Lakes allowed for construction of two bridges that span Springbrook; the bridges are key connections which will allow for continued trail expansion and year-round use of the trail system, which is also connected to the City Wide Bike Route.

Grant funding to expand the trail was applied for through the Transportation Assistance Program (TAP) grant as well as the Knowles Stewardship Grant.

We were awarded the Knowles Stewardship Grant, and trail expansion from the existing paved pathway west of Byrne Road, connecting to the West Rotary Bridge, and continuing to Charlotte will begin end of July, 2020.

We are waiting for the results of the TAP grant.

In 2008 we agreed to fund a 10-year loan for $200,000 as part of the matching funds for the grant at $20,000 per year plus interest. This debt was paid in 2018 and no further Levy is being sought.

Levy for Boardwalk – debt paid in 2018, no further levy

e) Restoration of Native Species

We plan to continue the Springbrook Banks and Woodland Park restoration program as administered by the Parks Department and Timberland lnvasives Partnership (TIP) to eradicate non-native plants and to restore wild native plant species. The program will focus on the removal of wild parsnip, garlic mustard, purple loosestrife, barberry, and other non-native species, and cattails. Removal of invasive plants and replacement with native species will promote wildlife while helping to enhance the waters of Antigo Lake and Springbrook. Work was completed in 2019 and 2020 through the TIP.

The removal/maintenance of cattails at the viewing stations (located in Basin #’s 1 thru

3) as identified in the Antigo Lake Comprehensive Management Plan was last addressed in July of 2016. Removal efforts were suspended for 2017; the cattail growth in these viewing areas was evaluated at the end of 2018 and an updated harvesting permit was granted in 2019 and 2020. Staff of both the Street and Parks crews will collaborate on removal efforts for 2020. An appropriate watercraft for cutting and maintenance of the cattails is no longer anticipated as being necessary, but harvesting in the viewing areas will continue in subsequent years as needed. If the AILPRD District desires to remove cattails along other areas currently not listed in the management plan then an update of that document will be required by the WDNR. The need for a pontoon boat or upgraded harvesting equipment will be evaluated at that time.

The balance of the 2020 funding remains available to be allocated for the removal of non-native and invasive species along the corridor as the invoice for 2020 will be approximately $3,000

The overall success of our cattail harvesting and invasive species removal will be

evaluated for consideration of native species plantings in areas responding well to

the eradication efforts.

The funding requested in this category will be for any combination of cattail harvesting, invasive species removal and native species plantings.

Levy $0 Fund Balance Applied $26,000

For 2020 limited funds have been expended to date; any funds expended before the end of the year will be deducted from the fund balance appropriation for 2021.

f) Basin Dredging/Analysis Program

Because of the limited payback rate of return identified by the 2018 study no work has

been scheduled within 2020 under this category. It is recommended that the AILPRD

continue to consider levying funds in this category as City staff continues to investigate

and identify the best management practices moving forward. Opportunities could range

from specific projects designed to minimize incoming siltation or to the eventual dredging

of particular basin areas as needed.

A more in-depth discussion regarding the costs associated with a preliminary engineering study capable of identifying potential upstream sedimentation control strategies will be presented at this year’s meeting.

Levy $0 Fund Balance Applied $25,000 Fund Balance Reserve $45,000

g) Restoration of Springbrook Flowage from Faust Dam to Seventh Avenue

In 2018 MSA Professional Services provided a summary of the final Restoration Study report including their recommendation for potential future projects. No restoration funds are being requested to be spent for the 2021 calendar year. Potential grants will continue to be sought. In order to prepare for future grant matching requirements it is being suggested that $5,000 be levied in this category in lieu of expanding the dredging fund balance at this time.

Levy $5,000 Fund Balance Reserve $77,500 (includes funds moved from Lake Accessibility $70,000

h) Trail Maintenance/Improvements and Future Expansion

SPRINGBROOK TRAIL & OUR COMMUNITY:

The Springbrook Trail is an incredible asset for our community. Recreational pursuits can be enjoyed on paved or rough trail; creating inclusive and accessible recreational opportunities for our entire community and visitors to the area. Economic opportunities for our local businesses exist through tourism dollars. Additionally, it is a sought after amenity for those considering relocation for a business or family. This project was constructed through the use of Grant, Lake District and Tax Increment Finance (TIF) dollars; maintenance and expansion efforts of the Springbrook Trail will continue to benefit our community.

MAINTENANCE:

The current trail system i s over 11 years old and requires annual maintenance (woodchips, crack sealing, boardwalk board replacement, blacktop replacement, sealing, etc.); the use of inland lake funds in combination with general operating funds allows our community to maintain a recreational trail, which enhances the opportunities for public enjoyment along the three Lake Basins and watershed area. Areas that show signs of needed repair are noted and addressed during the construction season.

2020 Maintenance:

While the following have not yet been addressed in 2020 it remains a priority to address them with any funds expended before the end of the year to be deducted from the fund balance appropriation for 2021.

• Sealing the trail, or portions of the trail to extend the life of the blacktop.

• Making necessary repairs during the construction season that may have occurred over the winter months such as cracking and heaving.

• Continuing the trenching along the trail to prevent root damage.

EXPANSION:

We would like to maintain the current trail system at the highest level possible while

also expanding. Expansion provides the opportunity for, as stated in Wisconsin State

Statutes Section 33.22:

(4m) “A district may undertake projects to enhance the recreational uses of a lake within its jurisdiction, including recreational boating facilities as defined under s. 30.92 (1) (c).

(4r) “If authorized by an annual meeting of a district, the district may appropriate money for the conservation of natural resources or for payment to a bona fide nonprofit organization for the conservation of natural resources within the district or beneficial to the district.”

The proposed dollars levied through Inland Lakes will be used to maintain and expand the areas along Antigo Lake and the Springbrook Waterway, which allows the public to recreate and enjoy the natural resources along the lake basins and waterway.

2020 Expansion: T r a i l expansion funds would not be used beyond the Langlade County Fairground property boundary.

We are requesting t h e r e m a i n i n g fund balance after expending approximately $5,000 in 2020 and $5,000 levy to be used to maintain the current trail system and expand in approved areas. We anticipate continued requests annually.

Levy $5,000 Fund Balance Applied $5,000

i) Lake Accessibility

In 2018 the City of Antigo applied for a Knowles Stewardship Grant to provide 50% of the costs associated with the expansion of the existing bicycle/walking trail system from the North end of the elevated boardwalk through the County Fairgrounds to North Avenue. The estimated project cost of $200,000 requires $100,000 in local matching dollars. The following amounts are being recommended for 2020.

– $35,000 from the City Timber Sale

– 70,000 from the Inland Lake District (2019/2020) No longer needed, because the grant was received.

– $48,000 from the City’s Budget – Donations/Expendable Trust (2020)

– $25,000 from funds redirected from the Park, Recreation & Cemetery CIP Budget (2019/2020)

$108,000 total funds

In 2018, the levy included a portion of funds to be dedicated to the bicycle/walking trail and this debt was paid off.

The grant was received, so 2020 levied funds and fund balance were redirected to the Restoration of Springbrook Flowage to continue building funds for this work to be completed.

Levy $0 Fund Balance Applied $0 (moved to Restoration of Springbrook Flowage)

j) Any Other Budgetary Items Arising from Discussion (No action may be taken on these items.)

2. Adopt Budget and Tax Levy

* ANY OTHER BUSINESS AUTHORIZED BY LAW TO BE CONSIDERED

* ADJOURNMENT

Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance at the above-stated meeting. No action will be taken by any governmental body other than that body referred to above.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin, 54409-1955. Telephone 623-3633 ext. 100.