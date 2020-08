MILTON M. “PETE” STORY, age 74, of Jump River, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Thorp Funeral Home, in Thorp. Burial will follow in the Hannibal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Thorp Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00am until time of service.

Thorp Funeral Home, of Thorp, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.