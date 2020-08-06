Nelson Luther Gebhart, 83

Nelson Luther Gebhart, age 83, of Elcho passed away on July 28, 2020. Nelson was born on April 16, 1937 in Ohio to the late Luther and Nellie (Prugh) Gebhart. He is survived by his nieces, Linda (Kent) Manuel of Indianapolis, Indiana and Sue (Ted) Cochran of Amherst, New York, uncle Lee (Elinor) Gebhart of Columbus, Ohio, 4 great nephews, Nate, Blair, Josh, Andrew and great niece, Lauren, many cousins and many dear friends that were like family to him. In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his sister Joanne (Ralph Jr.) Shoup.

Nelson was an honorary member of the Elcho Fire Department.

A memorial service and gathering of family and friends will be held in Elcho at a later date in a safe manner at the availability of the family. Burial will be in Mr. Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home will be assisting the family.