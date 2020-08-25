Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalLocal InterestSports
New Antigo Head Boys Varsity Baseball Coach-Alex Heiny

New Antigo Head Boys Varsity Baseball Coach-Alex Heiny

By Antigo Times
August 25, 2020
224
0

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES & ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH – ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

I would like to announce that Alex Heiny has accepted the position of the Antigo head boys’ varsity baseball team! Alex has been a successful head Legion baseball coach over the past years and the Unified School District of Antigo is excited to have him on board with our Varsity High School team now as well!  Please email Alex at aheiny@antigoschools.org with any questions.

Previous Article

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.