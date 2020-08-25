New Antigo Head Boys Varsity Baseball Coach-Alex Heiny

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES & ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH – ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

I would like to announce that Alex Heiny has accepted the position of the Antigo head boys’ varsity baseball team! Alex has been a successful head Legion baseball coach over the past years and the Unified School District of Antigo is excited to have him on board with our Varsity High School team now as well! Please email Alex at aheiny@antigoschools.org with any questions.