Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Covid 19LocalLocal InterestPolice / Fire
News from the Antigo Police Department for August 7th, 2020

News from the Antigo Police Department for August 7th, 2020

By Antigo Times
August 7, 2020
482
0

Members of the Antigo Police Department surround our newest Officer, Jacob Roseland shortly after he was sworn in on August 5th at Antigo City Hall. Officer Roseland previously worked for the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Roseland will immediately begin a 12-week field-training program and then assigned a permanent shift. We welcome him to the department and the community.

The Antigo Police Department continues to support the Governor’s mandatory mask order as we feel this may be the best possible solution to help control the pandemic. We encourage everyone to comply voluntarily with the order in order to help protect the citizens and the community from the spread of this virus.
We understand that the use of masks has been a very controversial issue and we ask that you follow the order and comply with local businesses that are enforcing the order. Please do not get into public confrontations regarding the use, or non- use of masks. If you feel strongly about a non-compliance issue happening within our community, you may email the Antigo Police Department at anpd@antigo-city.org and we will follow up with the appropriate enforcement.

Previous Article

More Than 220,000 Wisconsin Households to Receive ...

Next Article

COVID-19 Update from the Langlade County Health ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.