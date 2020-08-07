News from the Antigo Police Department for August 7th, 2020

Members of the Antigo Police Department surround our newest Officer, Jacob Roseland shortly after he was sworn in on August 5th at Antigo City Hall. Officer Roseland previously worked for the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Roseland will immediately begin a 12-week field-training program and then assigned a permanent shift. We welcome him to the department and the community.

The Antigo Police Department continues to support the Governor’s mandatory mask order as we feel this may be the best possible solution to help control the pandemic. We encourage everyone to comply voluntarily with the order in order to help protect the citizens and the community from the spread of this virus.

We understand that the use of masks has been a very controversial issue and we ask that you follow the order and comply with local businesses that are enforcing the order. Please do not get into public confrontations regarding the use, or non- use of masks. If you feel strongly about a non-compliance issue happening within our community, you may email the Antigo Police Department at anpd@antigo-city.org and we will follow up with the appropriate enforcement.