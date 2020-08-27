Possible COVID-19 Exposure- Langlade County

The Langlade County Health Department has received notification that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Rick’s 45 Roadhouse during the infectious period though not displaying symptoms.

Rick’s 45 Roadhouse has been in full cooperation with the Langlade County Health Department regarding the exposure and investigation. Rick’s 45 Roadhouse is closed today (Wednesday August 26, 2020) for additional cleaning.

County Health officials are working to determine how the individual may have become infected and are contacting others with whom the person with the positive results had close contact.

Those who were at Rick’s 45 Roadhouse during the following dates/times may have been exposed to COVID-19:

• Sunday August 23, 2020 between 12:00pm-10:30pm

When it is not possible to specifically identify contacts from an exposure during which adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet was not maintained, a press release will be issued to allow the public to better know their potential exposure risk.

Individuals who were at Rick’s 45 Roadhouse and did not practice physical distancing during the listed times are asked to stay home as much as possible and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body and muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell, and loss of taste. In the event that symptoms do develop, please contact your health care provider for testing. Individuals in need of additional guidance can complete the WI COVID-19 Screening Tool at no cost and a trained medical professional will follow up with you to review your results and answer questions. If you were possibly exposed and still have further questions, you can contact the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250.

Langlade County Health Department is encouraging the public to monitor COVID-19 “Public Notifications” webpage which identifies potential exposure locations at https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/general/public-notifications/ This page will be updated with places identified in Langlade County through investigation, in which an exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County, visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage.