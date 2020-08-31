Possible COVID-19 Exposure- Langlade County

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Langlade County Health Department has received notification that individual(s) who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Rick’s 45 Roadhouse during the infectious period.

Rick’s 45 Roadhouse has been in full cooperation with the Langlade County Health Department regarding the exposure and investigation.

“In addition to the exposure on August 23, 2020, we have identified other times at which people we are not able to identify by name may have been exposed to COVID-19, says Meghan Williams, Health Officer Langlade County Health Department. “We want to ensure that those that may have been exposed are notified and monitoring themselves for symptoms for 14 days.”

Those who were at Rick’s 45 Roadhouse during the following dates/times may have been exposed to COVID-19:

• Sunday August 23, 2020 between 12:00pm-10:30pm

• Tuesday August 25, 2020

County Health officials are working to determine how the individual may have become infected and are contacting others with whom the person with the positive results had close contact.

Individuals who were at Rick’s 45 Roadhouse and did not practice physical distancing during the listed times are asked to stay home as much as possible and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body and muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell, and loss of taste. In the event that symptoms do develop, please contact your health care provider for testing. Individuals in need of additional guidance can complete the WI COVID-19 Screening Tool at no cost and a trained medical professional will follow up with you to review your results and answer questions. If you were possibly exposed and still have further questions, you can contact the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250.

Langlade County Health Department is encouraging the public to monitor COVID-19 “Public Notifications” webpage which identifies potential exposure locations at https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/general/public-notifications/ This page will be updated with places identified in Langlade County through investigation, in which an exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information about COVID-19 in Langlade County, visit: Langlade County Health Department Facebook page or Langlade County webpage.