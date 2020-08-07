Public Hearing Notice for Langlade County Board of Adjustment for August 24th

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, August 24, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 24, 2020 beginning

at 9:00 A.M. on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #729 by Terry & Mary Maves, N12022 Pine Lane, Elcho, WI 54428. Request permission to replace a storm damaged residence located 35’ from Upper Post Lake with a new larger residence to within 40’ of lake (75’ req.), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.300(6)(a) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Rick & Block pt Lot 1, also pt Govt Lot 5 & 6, Section 2, T34N, R11E, being Lot 1 CSM V9 P130, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-1651).

2. 9:45 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #730 by Paul DeWolfe, 2554 Huntington Way S, Suamico, WI 54173. Request permission to construct a 20’ x 26’ addition onto an existing residence which is 40’ (75’ required) from an unnamed creek, pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.300(6)(a) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt NW NE, Section 14, T32N, R9E, Town of Vilas (Parcel #032-0210).

3. 10:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #731 by Kenneth Katz, 552 S Spoonbill Dr., Sarasota, FL 34236. Request permission to exceed allowed height by 7’ (35’ max height) which will allow for a walk out area in basement of proposed new home, pursuant to Sections 17.64(4) and 17.11 (1) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Govt Lot 3, Section 4, T34N, R10E, being the N1/2 thereof, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-0069).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to

testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., August 21st to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837

Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board

of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT