PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Relativity of Time

Dear Reader,

We appear to be trapped in a time warp. Created partly by nature and partly by ourselves, this situation has shifted our lives into slow motion or even suspended animation. In a way, it’s as if we’re frozen in a time machine with the ability to access the past in the form of memories but unable to surge forward or see into the future.

Admittedly, it’s unsettling because with the passing of time we lose things. We lose days; we lose events; we lose opportunities to realize all the self-actualizing potential around us. The hours and days, once they pass, can only be made tangible again in the form of memories which are less fulfilling these days because we’re hardly doing what we normally do.

Time however is not as universal as we think of it. Pragmatically, if we look at our clocks and set them to the exact time locally, it’s a good benchmark from which to coordinate our plans effectively. Everyone going to meet at 7 PM, if “on time”, will arrive at an event pretty much together. In reality though, time is relative and can drag on or speed up depending on the ways in which it is occupied or based on how we interact with it.

The point is, whether time is fast or slow on our journeys, we can enrich our potential of being in each moment in many diverse ways to make the most out of whatever duration of time we have left. Each can go at his or her own pace, and depending on how one grasps the many blessings and joys offered beyond the past traditions of going places, the present can be a refilling checkpoint that links where we have been to where we want to go. Read, write, practice your music or sport to become your best, the list is practically endless to the imaginative mind.

Our version of “now“ is what we make of it.

Patrick Wood

Publisher