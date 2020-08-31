PUBLISHERS LETTER

Summoning Positive Forces

Dear Reader,

At one time or another, we all hit a bump in the road and one or all of the wheels start to fall off the cart. These days are no exception with only a few inoculated against struggle and hardship.

It’s during the fits of trials and tribulations, we can summon up the mentors of our life, those who offer a light in the darkness. They may be far away or no longer among the living and yet, strangely enough, they are not out of reach. We have the ability to reconstitute the memories we share with them. And, in this space located somewhere beyond time and distance, they give us strength and courage. They also give us direction since that moral compass, once implanted never goes away.

So, use the latent power you have to call to mind the positive forces in your life and take heart. Living in the presence of your memory are always those who are ready and able to help you climb over that boulder in front of you or to tighten those wheels on the cart to get you going again.

Patrick Wood

Publisher