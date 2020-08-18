Randy T. Hitz, 65

Randy T. Hitz, of Antigo, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home. He was 65 years old. He was born on March 25, 1955, in Antigo, a son of Edward and Dorothy (Linsdau) Hitz.

He was a graduate of Antigo High School and attended Northcentral Technical College.

Randy loved farming, fishing and camping. He enjoyed teasing his grandchildren.

Survivors include four sons, Matt Hitz (fiancé Sara Medo) of Antigo, Tom Hitz of Wausau, Alex Hitz of Antigo and Adam (Anida) Hitz of Wausau; two daughters, Sarah (Todd) Maddix of White Lake and Samantha (Steve) Haskin of Green Bay; eight grandchildren, JaKob, MaKenzie, Christopher, Brandon, Woodrow, Alexis, Arionna and Ashlynn; four sisters, Gloria Kelly of Greenville, Alice (Ted) Howard of Antigo, Lois (Jack) Romanowski of Wausau and Donna Long of Antigo; three brothers, Ken (Carol) Hitz, Edward Hitz, Jr. and Todd (Dawn) Hitz all of Antigo; and a sister-in-law, Tina Hitz of Green Bay.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Hitz and Gary Hitz; sister, Mary Aldrich; brothers-in-law, Fred Kelly and Jody Long.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Reverend Cheryl Rowe officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

