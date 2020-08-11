Sharon May Trinko, 77

Sharon May (Zeinert) Trinko, 77 of Bowler, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, with her husband and children by her side.

Sharon was born on March 27, 1943 in the town of Almon, Shawano County. She was the daughter of Harold and Agnes Zeinert.

On September 30, 1961, Sharon was united in marriage to Dennis Trinko at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bowler.

Sharon enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, her flowers and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed her card games with Dennis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sharon also loved to sew and crochet, especially making blankets for the grandchildren and special handmade gifts for family. Sharon was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bowler. She was employed at Birch Hill and then retired from the Homme Home of Wittenberg as a housekeeper.

Sharon is survived by her caring husband of 58 years, Dennis Trinko; daughters, Vicky (Roger) Jolitz and Stacey (Roger) Nueske; sons, Lance (Wendy) Trinko and Tim (Julie) Trinko; grandchildren, Luke (Jamie) Jolitz, Justin (Kate) Jolitz, Kelsie (Robert) Schoneck, Ashley (fiancé Zack) Nueske, Chase Nueske, Janessa (Cody) Yaklovich, Sadie (Phil) Duffek and Austin (special friend Carly) Trinko, Brandon (special friend Loreli) Trinko and Bradley Trinko and great grandchildren, Ethan, Maddie & Mason Jolitz, Rilynn and Barrett Duffek, Brynleigh and ‘one on the way’ Yaklovich and Sophie Trinko. Sharon is further survived by her brothers, Darwin (Betty) Zeinert and Rodney (Pat) Zeinert and sisters-in-law, Patti Zeinert and Pat Zeinert.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, DeLloyd, Jerald, Larry and Ricky; her sister Julaine; her sisters-in-law, Lori and Bonnie and her brother-in-law, Clarence ‘Gooby’ Olson.

There will be a public visitation held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler. Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

A Private Family Service will be held. Rev. Clifford Kessen and Rev. Mark Hesse will officiate. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, town of Almon at a later date.

The funeral service will be available on SchmidtSchulta.com or on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home Facebook page.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family.