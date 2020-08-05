Thomas Alan Cebula

Thomas A. Cebula passed away into a better life on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Thomas was blessed to have his wife Jackie; Two sons and three grandchildren; Clint (Brenda) and their children, Mitch and Elizabeth, and Mike and his daughter, Madisyn; three siblings; Cliff (Jenny), Dennis (Christine), and Linda (Jim).

He is now with his father and mother, Alex and Viola.

His wit and “Mr. Haney” ways will be dearly missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life starting at 2:00 PM with a Blessing at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at The Cebula Residence, 209584 Gopher Rd. Eland, WI 54427.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements