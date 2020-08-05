Thomas Fritsche, 64

Thomas Fritsche, of Antigo, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 64 years old. He was born on May 29, 1956, in Medford, WI a son of Arthur and Elaine (Niemuth) Fritsche. He married Susan Hanson on October 18, 1980, in Medford.

He was a graduate of Medford High School and received his Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.

Tom had a passion for children and education. He enjoyed a 40-year career as a school psychologist for the Unified School District of Antigo.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the Jump River Gun Club.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed time at Lake of the Pines. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Susan; two sons, Luke (Alyssa) Fritsche of Roberts and Joshua (Ashley) Fritsche of Hatley; four grandchildren, Owen Matzek, Will Fritsche, Noa and Isla Fritsche; his mother, Elaine Fritsche of Medford; a brother, Steven (Carolyn Wood) Fritsche of Milwaukee; a sister-in-law, Shirley Fritsche of Wausau; father-in-law, Lester Hanson of Medford; and a brother-in-law, Steven (Marianne) Hanson of Medford. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Fritsche; mother-in-law, Sheila Hanson; and brother, Alan Fritsche.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 6 p.m. outside at the Bradley Funeral Home. Visitation will be outside on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those attending the visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask.