Thomas R. Hubatch, 80

Thomas R. Hubatch, of Phlox, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Care Partners under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. He was 80 years old. He was born on July 22, 1940, in Antigo, a son of Joseph and Evelyn (Koszarek) Hubatch.

He was a graduate of Mattoon High School in 1958.

He married Judith Ullenbrauck on July 9, 1960, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Antigo. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2008.

After marriage the couple lived in Arizona for a year. Upon returning to the Phlox area Tom worked at the Vulcan plant in Antigo for several years. For 45 years he was employed at Menominee Tribal Enterprises where he was head saw filer.

He was a member of the town of Norwood Advancement Association, and St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church, Phlox.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, playing cards and the shake of the day.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki (Daniel) Kakes, Bryant; two Sons, Shannon Hubatch, Phlox, Gerry (Charlotte) Hubatch, Antigo; four grandchildren, Aaron Kakes and finace Sydney Shestak, Katie Kakes, Trenton and Callie Hubatch; three sisters, Mary Ann Gilray, Park Falls, Patricia (James) Denfeld, Portage, Indiana, Dorothy (Willie) Stegall, Pike Lake; a brother, James Hubatch, Antigo; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating.

Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Bradley Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church.