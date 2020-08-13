Todd R. Walker, 55

Todd R Walker, of Elcho, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He was 55 years old. He was born on September 19, 1964, in Milwaukee, a son of Gary and Judith (Benning) Walker. He married Tammy Politis on February 13, 2003, in Antigo. She survives.

Raised in Oak Creek he moved to Elcho in the late 1980s to care for his grandmother. He worked in construction and enjoyed automotive painting.

He enjoyed time with his grandsons and painting Harley motorcycles.

Survivors including his wife are a daughter, Talin Ray Walker of Wausau; a son, Joel Ray Walker of Antigo; a step-daughter Tierra Renee West, Post Lake; two grandsons Waylon and Maverick; a brother, Jeffrey Ray Walker of Oak Creek.

Services will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek.

