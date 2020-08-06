US 45 project scheduled to begin next week in Langlade County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project next week on US 45 in Langlade County, north and south of Elcho.

Northeast Asphalt is the prime contractor for the $2,126,391 project. Crews will remove and replace the asphalt from County J (east) to Clinic Street and Otter Lake Lane to the Oneida County line. Crews will also widen asphalt shoulders, install new pavement markings, replace culverts, curb and gutter and guardrail within the project limits.

During construction, US 45 will remain open to traffic. Motorists will encounter single lane closures and flagging operations within the project limits. During culvert work, a width restriction of 12-feet applies. Work will not occur from noon on Friday, September 4, 2020 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 2020 for Labor Day.

Construction is scheduled for completion in September 2020. A project website is available at: https://projects.511wi.gov/us45-resurface. Motorists are advised to use caution and remain alert when driving through any work zone.

