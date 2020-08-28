Vexy Ann Schafer, 17 months old, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Vexy was born on March 1, 2019 in Antigo to Leticia Ann Niaves and Tyler James Schafer.

Vexy brightened each day with her love, sweetness, and cuddles. She was full of life and a little cookie lover. She loved camping and was a waterbug both in the lake and the bathtub.

Survivors in addition to her parents include, maternal grandparents, Kevin and Yolanda Strutz of Antigo, paternal grandparents, Daniel and Cindy Schafer of Aniwa and paternal grandmother Becky Schafer of Antigo and maternal great grandparents, John and Diane Strutz of Antigo.

Vexy is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandmother, Cheryl Pupak, her paternal great grandparents, Doris and Lyman Schafer and a great uncle Manuel Niaves.

Every moment of Vexy’s time with us will be treasured and she will remain in our hearts forever.

Private services will be held. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.