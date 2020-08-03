Wisconsin Natural Resources Board Virtual Meeting August 12

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually for the August board meeting to consider several proposed emergency rules and informational items.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, originating from Public Meeting Room G09, State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St., Madison, Wisconsin. The Board will act on items 1-4 and 7-8 as listed on the agenda.

The supporting documents for 6D and 7B1 have been posted to the Aug. 12, 2020 meeting agenda of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. Please note that the deadline for public appearance requests and written comments is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Although the public will not be allowed to watch the meeting in-person from GEF 2 due to public health advisories, the August board meeting will be livestreamed here.

The board will be considering:

Proposed emergency rules relating to firefighting foam containing intentionally added poly- and per -fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Proposed emergency rules relating to financial responsibility for engineering controls for contaminated sediment remediation, and, insurance and financial responsibility requirements for Voluntary Party Liability Exemption projects with contaminated sediments.

Proposing sale of the 9.16-acre Westfield Hatchery to the general public, a coldwater hatchery that produced trout and salmon for stocking into Lake Michigan until 2005.

2021 meeting calendar

The board will also hear several informational items including:

Overview of establishing size and bag limit fishing regulations on Wisconsin waters, with a focus on Ceded Territory walleye regulations.

Streamlining and simplifying the 2020 hunting regulations publication.

Great Lakes Commercial Fishing Update.

The complete August board agenda is available on the DNR website here.

Board meetings are webcast live. You can watch the livestream of the August NRB board meeting online here by clicking on this month’s meeting. You may also visit the NRB agenda webpage on the DNR website and click “NRB webcasts” under the Related Links column on the right side of the page. From there, click on this month’s meeting. After each board meeting, the webcast will be available on demand.