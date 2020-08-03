WisDOT: North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #19

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood. Construction project websites and this update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13 and WIS 21

Location: WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 16, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project Description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri.

Overall traffic impacts: For the bridge work at Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri, one lane will be closed, and a temporary traffic signal will be utilized. Work on Carter Creek is anticipated to start on August 10. Work on Big Roche a Cri is anticipated to start on August 17. During the milling, paving, and shouldering operation there will be a moving lane closure on WIS 13. Motorists can expect to travel on milled surfaces. A holiday work restriction is in place for Labor Day from noon Friday, September 4, 2020 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2020

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to install message boards for work at the Carter Creek bridge.

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

Project Description: The purpose of the project is to repair deteriorated pavement on WIS 82. Improvements include removing the existing concrete overlay and pulverizing the asphalt below. The pulverized asphalt will be used as base course, and eight inches of new, standard concrete pavement will be placed on top. Guardrail and curb & gutter will be replaced, and paved shoulders will be widened between County G south and County G north.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 will be closed and detoured starting Monday, August 3. A posted detour will utilize WIS 13 south to Wisconsin Dells, WIS 23 east to I-39, and I-39 north to the WIS 82/WIS 23/ I-39 interchange. Local traffic will be allowed to travel on existing WIS 82 between WIS 13 and County B. Access to residents within the project limits will be provided on the existing paved surface, on gravel, or on new concrete pavement, depending on construction progress and where project work is occurring.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will close WIS 82 after the detour is set up. Crews will begin breaking and removing concrete pavement from Marquette County Line to the west. This process is expected to continue through the following week as well. Crews will be on site August 3 and August 4 to install initial erosion control items (silt fence, inlet protection, turbidity barrier). Crews will also be on site next week sawing at all project limits.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Forest County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Divide Road (Forest Service Road 2176) to WIS 55

Project ID: 9090-01-61/72

Schedule: June 1, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $2,231,716

Project Description: This project consists of culvert replacements, removing and replacing asphalt, pavement markings, guard rails, and signing.

Traffic impacts: During construction, WIS 70 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on punch list items for the next two weeks.

Green Lake County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: Columbia County Line to WIS 44

Project ID: 6640-00-72

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to August 26, 2020

Cost: $826,129

Project Description: Crews will remove and replace the asphalt within the project limits.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be controlled under flagging operations and will be open to traffic at night.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving, install pavement markings, and install rumble strips at the centerline and intersection.

Iron County

Highway: US 2

Location: West of Saxon, between Curry Road and Clement Road

Project ID: 1009-44-60

Schedule: July 8, 2020 to mid- September

Cost: $879,203

Description: The project consists of grading work to stabilize slopes at three culvert locations with drainage trenches along the shoulder at two of the locations to help prevent sloughing. There are three culverts located west of Saxon on US 2 between Curry Rd and Clement Road. Culvert work consists of two pipes receiving a liner and the third pipe being abandoned in place with a new pipe installed next to the existing. Riprap will be placed at the pipe ends and along the slopes to help stabilize and prevent erosion. All graded/disturbed areas will be restored when completed.

Traffic impacts: The project is anticipated to be constructed with minimal disruptions to traffic. Shoulder closures will be in-place for the duration of the project. Single-lane closures with flagging for short durations will be allowed to load, unload and move equipment and materials.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue with common excavation work and finish the grading work along the north slope.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45 (NEW)

Location: County J (east) to Clinic Street, and Otter Lake Lane to Oneida County Line

Project ID: 1602-10-63

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 5, 2020

Cost: $2,126,391

Description: Crews will replace culverts, curb & gutter and guardrail. US 45 will have the existing asphalt surface removed and a new asphalt surface paved over it with widened asphalt shoulders and new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations will restrict traffic to one lane during construction hours.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: None until construction begins.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 Southbound

Location: US 8 to Lincoln County S, Wisconsin River Bridge

Project ID: 1176-02-69/79

Schedule: This project was completed on July 30, 2020, two and a half months early.

Cost: $6.2 Million

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will complete punch list items.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51lincoln/

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: The schedule at this point is uncertain due to setbacks from unexpected abutment and flooding. The contractor has been asked to provide an updated schedule once normal work operations resume. Pile driving for abutments may begin next week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29 (eastbound)

Location: Clark County line to County E

Project ID: 1053-07-65

Schedule: May 26, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $3,649,460

Traffic Impacts: The outside lane will remain closed for construction with a 10-foot width restriction.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will adjust traffic control as needed for WIS 29 eastbound, continue sawing concrete for pavement repairs in the outside lane of WIS 29 eastbound, continue removing concrete pavement for repairs and continue placing concrete patches.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29clarkmarathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will bring to the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will form the bridge deck, tie rebar, pour the bridge deck, form and pour parapets.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Highway: WIS 23

Location: City of Montello, Morningside Court to West Street

Schedule: April 2019 to September 18, 2020

Cost: $3.4 million

Traffic Impacts: No traffic impacts are expected for next week.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will be on site to continue to monitor seed growth and water seeded areas as needed. Crews will also continue to monitor asphalt around manholes.

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: US 8 to Kildeer Road

Project ID: 9050-03-70

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $2,450,403

Traffic Impacts: Daily traffic will encounter flaggers for a short period during daytime hours on WIS 47 around the intersections of North River Road/Davenport Road and County K. The traffic at these intersections will have two-way through traffic during the construction operations. The right turning lane on County K headed east at the intersection of WIS 47 will be closed until the beginning of next week.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Pipe underdrain installation on the northbound lane of WIS 47 at the intersection of Davenport. Excavation operations at locations where beam guard will be replaced.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47oneida/

Highway: US 51 (NEW)

Location: Blue Lake Road to Oneida Street

Project ID: 1170-16-61

Schedule: August 17, 2020 to September 28, 2020

Cost: $865,849

Description: The project entails one culvert replacement, slope grading, beam guard replacement at Lake Katherine, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay.

Overall Traffic Impacts: Work is not allowed from Noon, Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, September 8 for Labor Day and from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 to 6 a.m. on Monday, September 21 for activities during Fall Ride.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: None until work begins.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridges over Hay Creek, Wisconsin Central Limited Railroad, and South Fork Jump River

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to August 28, 2020

Traffic Impacts: Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road starting Tuesday, August 4 until Monday, August 17. Motorists should anticipate loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder. There will be a minor impact to traffic. Motorists will encounter one lane of traffic on US 8 between County A and Cemetery Road, traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Width restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the project, signed for 11-foot max width. Crews will be working behind the temporary barrier block on the westbound lanes.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue grading operations, stripping topsoil, and place aggregate. Crews will also place driveway culverts, place inlets, storm sewer pipes, and start forming and pouring concrete approach slabs.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Description of work: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

Traffic Impacts: Flagging operations at various locations throughout the project.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue working on removals/grading at Anderson Avenue intersections. Once complete at Anderson, crews will be grading for guardrail at various locations from Curt Black Road North to the County line.

Milling and paving crews will continue operations at various areas throughout project. Milling operations are scheduled to be completed on August 4.

Concrete crews will be on site to form curb and gutter at the intersections of Curt Black Road, Frailing Road, Maple Avenue, County H, Elm, and Anderson Avenue.

Landscapers continue to be on site working on restoration including seeding and mulch in areas where grading work has been completed.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Highway: Rummels Road (Local Road Project)

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge

Project ID: 9898-01-70

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $496,015

Description: This project consists of removing and replacing the Wisconsin River Bridge on Rummels Road just north of Conover.

Overall Traffic Impacts: Rummels Road will be closed at the Wisconsin River Bridge beginning August 3, 2020. The detour route is:

From the West: Traffic will be detoured from County S to County K to US 45

From the East: Traffic will be detoured from US 45 to County K to County S

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to install a temporary portage path which is intended for use by river users throughout construction. Crews will then remove the existing bridge deck and the east abutment.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 110 South – WIS 54 East, South Branch Little Wolf River

Schedule: Anticipated start date is August 17 with estimated completion in September 2020.