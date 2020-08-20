WisDOT North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #22

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood. Construction project websites and this update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

This update will cover two weeks of work, there will not be a press release next week. The next update will come out by Friday, September 4.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 16, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project Description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

Traffic Impacts:

Traffic is reduced to one lane with the use of temporary signals for work on the Big Roche-A-Cri Bridge. The bridge is located 500’ south of Chicago Drive on WIS 13. Work at the Big Roche a Cri Bridge is scheduled for completion by the end of the day August 19.

Lane closure with flagging can be expected to start on Monday, August 24, 2020 for WIS 13. This closure will be a moving closure for the paving operation starting with the installation of the rumble strips just north of the WIS 21 intersection. Mainline paving will start with the test strip on the north end of the project south of Pixler Court on August 31 and continuing south to WIS 21.

Anticipated work:

August 20 – August 26: Crews will install pavement markings for the Big Roche-A-cri Bridge on August 20. Crews will saw cut concrete pavement in preparation for rumble strip installation. Crews will also install rumble strips on WIS 13, north of the WIS 21 intersection.

August 27 – September 2: Crew plan to pave mainline WIS 13. The test strip will be performed on August 31 and mainline paving will continue the next day. Work will start on the north end of the project south of Pixler Court and continue south towards WIS 21.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 20, 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

Project Description: The purpose of the project is to repair deteriorated pavement on WIS 82. Improvements include removing the existing concrete overlay and pulverizing the asphalt below. The pulverized asphalt will be used as base course, and eight inches of new, standard concrete pavement will be placed on top. Guardrail and curb & gutter will be replaced, and paved shoulders will be widened between County G south and County G north.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed on August 3. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82. Local traffic will be allowed to travel on existing WIS 82 between WIS 13 and County B.

Traffic on I-39 north/south will exit at Exit 100 WIS 23 and use westbound WIS 82 detour route.

Access to residents within the project limits will be provided on the existing paved surface, on gravel, or on new concrete pavement, depending on construction progress and where project work is occurring.

Work scheduled: Crews will continue to remove pavement from Marquette/Adams County Line to the west on the project. This process will include removing concrete pavement to the underlying asphalt. Loader will follow the backhoe clearing roadway of remaining debris on asphalt. Pavement removal is scheduled to be completed on Friday, August 21.

Week of August 24: Crews will be working on beam guard end area grading project wide and culvert pipe extension at Parker Lake. Crews will pulverize and relay the asphalt layer starting August 27 from Marquette County Line to the west, full width of the roadway.

Week of August 31: Crews will continue pulverize/relay and begin trimming the gravel in the westbound lane from east to west for concrete paving, scheduled to begin September 2.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 21 (NEW)

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge, between Necedah and Coloma

Project ID: 6160-00-61

Schedule: Project is scheduled to begin on September 8, anticipated completion in early October.

Cost: $360,076

Project Description: This project consists of crews painting the steel girders that support the bridge.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be maintained on a single lane with temporary traffic signals.

Work Scheduled: Once work begins, crews will work on traffic control.

Florence County

Highway: WIS 101, WIS 139

Location: WIS 101 Bridge over Popple River; WIS 139 Bridge over Pine River

Project ID: 1009-47-60 & 9110-10-61

Schedule: Project is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 31, 2020 with an estimated completion of October 16, 2020.

Cost: $705,623

Project Description:

WIS 101: Bridge work includes expansion joint replacement, deck repairs, concrete overlay, bridge approach slab construction, beam guard replacement, and asphalt paving. Project includes a detour.

Bridge work includes expansion joint replacement, deck repairs, concrete overlay, bridge approach slab construction, beam guard replacement, and asphalt paving. Project includes a detour. WIS 139: Structure work includes bridge deck repairs, concrete overlay, and asphalt paving.

Traffic impacts: None until work begins on WIS 139 on August 31. Work is anticipated to begin on WIS 101 on September 8.

WIS 101: Work will be completed under a detour. The posted detour will utilize US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70. Detour will be confined to 31 calendar days.

Work will be completed under a detour. The posted detour will utilize US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70. Detour will be confined to 31 calendar days. WIS 139: Work will be completed utilizing temporary signals which will conduct a single lane closure throughout the length of the project.

Work Scheduled:

Week of August 31: Crews will be in the area conducting construction staking.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 (Pine Street) in Laona

Project ID: 9130-03-63

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $890,255

Project Description: Crews will replace 15 cross-culverts under WIS 32, placing asphalt over the top of culvert replacement locations and landscaping.

Traffic impacts:

Week of August 24: Crews will be working on the first set of culverts near Wabeno. The contractor will be flagging one lane of traffic during construction (16.0’ wide roadway at all times). All advance signing will be placed and used starting Monday.

Week of August 31: The contractor will be working on replacing culverts north of Wabeno on WIS 32. The contractor will be flagging one lane of traffic during construction (16.0’ wide roadway at all times). All advance signing is placed by each culvert replacement and bumps signs at the areas where the pipes were replaced.

Work Scheduled:

Week of August 24: Crews will be working on culvert replacement in various locations along WIS 32 with a flagging operation. They will also be placing the erosion control items, landscaping items, and the asphalt pavement at the end of the week.

Week of August 31: The contractor will be working on culvert replacement in various locations along WIS 32 with a flagging operation. They will also be placing the erosion control items, landscaping items, and the asphalt pavement at the end of the week.

Green Lake County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: Columbia County Line to WIS 44

Project ID: 6640-00-72

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to August 26, 2020

Cost: $826,129

Length of project: 4.325 miles

Project Description: Crews will remove and replace the asphalt within the project limits.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be controlled under flagging operations and will be open to traffic at night.

Work Scheduled: Crews will complete pavement marking on WIS 73 centerline and take down traffic control. This is the last update on this project as it will be complete by end of this week.

Iron County

Highway: US 2

Location: West of Saxon, between Curry Road and Clement Road

Project ID: 1009-44-60

Schedule: July 9, 2020 to mid- September

Cost: $879,203

Description: The project consists of grading work to stabilize slopes at three culvert locations with drainage trenches along the shoulder at two of the locations to help prevent sloughing. There are three culverts located west of Saxon on US 2 between Curry Rd and Clement Road. Culvert work consists of two pipes receiving a liner and the third pipe being abandoned in place with a new pipe installed next to the existing. Riprap will be placed at the pipe ends and along the slopes to help stabilize and prevent erosion. All graded/disturbed areas will be restored when completed.

Traffic impacts: The project is anticipated to be constructed with minimal disruptions to traffic. Shoulder closures will be in-place for the duration of the project. Single-lane closures with flagging for short durations will be allowed to load, unload and move equipment and materials.

Work Scheduled:

Week of August 24: Crews will continue to work on drilling for a culvert placement.

Week of August 31: Crews will continue to work on drilling for culvert placement.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Locations: County J (east) to Clinic Street, and Otter Lake Lane to Oneida County Line, north and south of Elcho

Project ID: 1602-10-63

Length: 9.61 miles

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 5, 2020

Cost: $2,126,391

Description: Crews will replace culverts, curb & gutter and guardrail. US 45 will have the existing asphalt surface removed and a new asphalt surface paved over it with widened asphalt shoulders and new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations will restrict traffic to one lane during construction.

Anticipated work for weeks of August 24 and August 31: Crews will complete the remaining two new culverts and remove an old cattle pass. Permanent erosion control items will be completed at all four new culverts and the cattle pass removal. The curb and gutter will be removed in the Town of Summit Lake and replaced with new curb and gutter. Riprap will be placed at the Huntington River Bridge. The contractor is looking at possibly beginning paving the Wednesday before Labor Day Weekend or will start the Tuesday after.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Work Scheduled

Week of August 24: Crews will work on rebar and the new bridge deck will likely be poured during the week.

Week of August 31: While the bridge deck cures, bridge approach slabs will be poured.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29 (eastbound)

Location: Clark County line to County E

Project ID: 1053-07-65

Schedule: May 26, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $3,649,460

Traffic impacts: The outside lane on WIS 29 eastbound will continue to be closed for construction with a 10’ width restriction. The entrance ramp for WIS 29 eastbound and WIS 13 will be opened to WIS 13 northbound traffic but remain closed to the WIS 13 southbound turning movement. The exit ramp for WIS 29 eastbound and WIS 13 northbound is now open to traffic but the WIS 13 southbound turning movement will continue to be closed. WIS 13 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane thru the ramp intersection area.

Anticipated work scheduled through September 4:

Crews will finish placing aggregate on the outside shoulders on WIS 29 eastbound and grading around the completed truck apron and beam guard.

Crews will place concrete for the truck apron and curb & gutter at the WIS 13 median and island nose.

Crews will finish paving asphalt for the outside shoulder on WIS 29 eastbound.

Crews will install signing at WIS 13 and place seed, fertilizer, and mulch on disturbed topsoil areas.

Crews will complete the relocation of the pedestrian signals at the WIS 29 eastbound ramp intersection with WIS 13.

Crews will begin diamond grinding on the concrete pavement repairs on WIS 29 eastbound.

Crews will be installing grooved pavement markings on WIS 29 eastbound and perform numerous traffic control adjustments.

Crews will begin installation of the rumble strips on WIS 29 eastbound

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29clarkmarathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will bring to the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge.

Work Scheduled

Week of August 24: Crews will place gravel on WIS 23 eastbound shoulders, install guardrail and signs, paint bridge walls, apply permanent and temporary pavement markings in preparation for a traffic switch to the eastbound lane of WIS 23. Crews plan to switch traffic on Friday, August 28.

Week of August 31: Crews will begin work on the westbound lane of WIS 23 and start removing the existing bridge on WIS 23 westbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Highway: WIS 23

Location: City of Montello, Morningside Court to West Street

Schedule: April 2019 to September 18, 2020

Cost: $3.4 million

Traffic Impacts: No traffic impacts are expected for next week.

August 20-26: Crews will be on site to continue to monitor seed growth and water seeded areas as needed. Crews will evaluate settling asphalt around manholes on Thursday, August 20 to determine required repairs.

August 27-September 1: Crews will be on site to continue to monitor seed growth and water seeded areas as needed.

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: US 8 to Kildeer Road

Project ID: 9050-03-70

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $2,450,403

Traffic Impacts: Daily traffic will encounter flaggers during daytime hours on WIS 47. Traffic could expect delays due to the milling and paving operations.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Removing and replacing asphalt.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47oneida/

Highway: US 51

Location: South Blue Lake Road to Oneida Street

Project ID: 1170-16-61

Schedule: August 17, 2020 to September 28, 2020

Length of project: 2.5 miles

Cost: $865,849

Description: The project entails one culvert replacement, slope grading, beam guard replacement at Lake Katherine, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be reduced to single lane by flagging for sawing, culvert pipe replacement, grading, and asphalt patching operations.

Work Scheduled:

Week of August 24: Crews will perform clearing and grubbing operations, grading and landscaping.

Week of August 31: No work is anticipated.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridges over Hay Creek, Wisconsin Central Limited Railroad, and South Fork Jump River

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to end of September 2020

Traffic Impacts:

Motorists will encounter one lane of traffic on US 8 between County A and Cemetery Road, traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Width restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the project signed for 11-foot max width. Signals will be removed, and the traffic will be open in both directions to full width starting Friday, August 21.

Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road, starting August 6, 2020 until August 31, 2020. Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place pavement markings and signs in anticipation of reopening the road. Crews will also remove traffic control.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Description of work: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

Traffic Impacts: Flagging operations at various locations throughout the project. Old Keshena Road is closed at WIS 47.

Anticipated work scheduled through September 4:

Paving crew will be paving asphalt overlay for the northbound lanes over the Shawano Creek Bridge

Landscapers continue to be on site working on restoration including seeding, mulch, and

e-mat in areas grading contractor has completed.

Bridge contractor to continue deck repair operations for the northbound lane of Shawano Creek structure.

Pavement marking crew will be on site applying permanent marking on project.

Crew will begin shouldering operations working North from County H to the County line.

Crews will begin work on the Old Keshena Cul-De-Sac.

Crew will be on site installing guardrail at various locations throughout the project North of Curt Black Road to the County line.

Crews will be on site installing centerline rumble strips.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Road: Rummels Road (Local Road Project)

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge

Project ID: 9898-01-70

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $496,015

Description: This project consists of removing and replacing the Wisconsin River Bridge on Rummels Road just north of Conover.

Traffic Impacts: Rummels Road is closed at the Wisconsin River Bridge. The detour route is:

From the West: Traffic is detoured from County S to County K to WIS 45

From the East: Traffic is detoured from WIS 45 to County K to County S

A temporary portage path has been established to allow river users to travel around the work zone.

Work Scheduled: Crews plan to prep for and pour the bridge deck. That will be followed by a 7-day curing period for the new concrete bridge deck during which no work is planned. After the curing period, crews plan to perform marsh excavation and grade the side slopes for the roadway.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: WIS 70, east of St. Germain to Eagle River, County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: August 24, 2020, estimated completion in late October 2020

Cost: $1.9 Million

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Description: Crews will be replacing culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews will also be resurfacing the WIS 70 asphalt pavement and performing other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 70 construction will start on Monday, August 24. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging during weekday daylight hours. Traffic will be open to two lanes of traffic at all other times.

Anticipated work scheduled through September 4: The contractor plans to saw cut pavement, install erosion control, and start to replace culverts across WIS 70. The contractor will also work on clearing & grubbing and removing/installing guardrail. Crews will continue working on culvert replacements.

Highway: WIS 70 (NEW)

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 20, 2020

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

Description: This is a resurfacing project consisting of culvert replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, concrete driveway, concrete sidewalk, milling, asphalt paving, gravel shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be directed with a single lane flagging operation at various locations throughout the work zone. Culvert work will be completed with a combination of flaggers and single lane traffic utilizing temporary signals. Motorists should expect minor delays.

Work Scheduled:

Week of August 24: Crews will replace curb and gutter and various sidewalk areas. Crews will be replacing culverts at various locations.

Week of August 31: Crews will continue to replace culverts.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Crystal River Bridge, CN Railroad Bridge, South Branch of the Little Wolf River Bridge

Schedule: August 14 – early September 2020

Project ID: 6220-00-62

Cost: $796,363

Description: Crews will be installing polymer bridge deck overlays that had new concrete overlays installed during the 2019 construction season.

Traffic Impacts: During re-cleaning/sweeping of bridge decks: single lane closures with flagging at each bridge location. During pavement marking on bridge decks: single lane closures with flagging at each bridge location

Work Scheduled:

August 22: Final sweeping/cleaning of the decks of the CN Railroad Bridge and the South Branch of the Little Wolf River Bridge

August 22-24: Final pavement markings installed on the CN Railroad Bridge

Highway: WIS 49

Location: Village of Iola, Bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River

Project ID: 6270-00-74

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to October 2020

Cost: $671,000

Description: The bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River will be reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 49 is closed from Depot Street to Mill Street. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured during the bridge construction. A holiday work restriction will be in place for Labor Day from noon Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Detour:

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading north: Head west on West State Street, head north on Townline Road, head east on Mill Street (WIS 161) to WIS 49 (Main Street)

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading south: Head west on Mill Street (WIS 161), head south on Townline Road, head east on West State Street to WIS 49 (Main Street).

Anticipated work scheduled for week of August 24 and August 31: Crews will continue to work on bridge abutments and anticipate starting work on the bridge deck. The contractor plans to pour the bridge deck concrete during the week of August 31.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis49-wolf-river-bridge/

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Portage County line to US 10 ramps

Project ID: 6300-00-75

Schedule: July 21, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $2,165,998

Description: Crews will mill existing asphalt pavement and resurface the roadway. In addition, four culverts will be replaced along with some spot curb and gutter replacements and new (Americans with Disabilities Act) ADA compliant curb ramps will be installed along the existing multi-use path near Waupaca.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be open to traffic with daytime lane closures and flaggers. The driving surface will be milled at times during resurface work.

Anticipated work remaining: Crews will continue placing mainline asphalt surface throughout the project. Crews will pave sideroad intersections and turn lanes starting next week, August 26, and hope to complete all paving my August 29.

Highway: US 10

Location: US 10 eastbound over Waupaca County E bridge

Project ID: 1510-02-72

Schedule: September 2019 to August 2020

Cost: $2,647,161.66

Traffic Impacts: Next week, US 10 Westbound, US 10 Eastbound, and County E will be open, along with the Churchill Street on-ramp to US 10 westbound. The traffic control will start to get picked up on Thursday, August 20.

Anticipated work for next week: The contractor has a few minor punch list items to complete that do not require a lane closure.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/uw10bridge/

Wood County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: WIS 186 to WIS 80, WIS 186 to County D Intersection, and Hemlock Creek Bridge

Project ID: 1520-00-64/75/76

Schedule: June 17, 2020 to August 28, 2020

Cost: $2,204,149

Description: This project consists of culvert repairs, culvert replacements, beam guard replacement, reconstructing the intersection at WIS 186 and County D. Installing a concrete overlay on the Hemlock Creek Bridge between Poplar Lane and Pine Drive, removal and replacement of asphalt and pavement markings.

Overall traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flag persons present.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will install pavement markings and work on punch list items. This is the last update for this project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis73wood/

Highway: WIS 54

Location: Seneca Road intersection

Project ID: 6999-03-72

Schedule: August 4, 2020 – August 20, 2020

Cost: $194,366

Traffic Impacts: Pedestrian and vehicle access to the parcels along the corridor will be maintained to the extent possible.

Anticipated work: Crews will complete final landscaping on August 20 with a final walk through on August 21. This is the last update on this project as it will be complete by end of week.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's North Central region: