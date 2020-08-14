WisDOT: North Central Region Weekly Construction Update

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood. Construction project websites and this update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 16, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project Description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

Traffic Impacts: Starting Monday, August 17, traffic will be reduced to one lane with the use of temporary signals for work on the Big Roche a Cri Bridge. The bridge is located 500’ south of Chicago Drive on WIS 13. Work at the Big Roche a Cri Bridge is scheduled for completion by the end of the day, August 21.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane with the use of temporary signals for work on the Carter Creek Bridge since August 3. The bridge is located 200’ west of 11th Avenue on WIS 21. Eleventh Avenue will also be closed during this construction. Work at the Carter Creek Bridge is scheduled for completion by the end of the day, August 13.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to install all traffic control including the temporary signals for the work at Big Roche a Cri Bridge, August 17. Crews plan to complete the polymer overlay for the south half of Big Roche a Cri Bridge. Crews will install pavement markings for the Carter Creek Bridge on August 13.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 20, 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

Project Description: The purpose of the project is to repair deteriorated pavement on WIS 82. Improvements include removing the existing concrete overlay and pulverizing the asphalt below. The pulverized asphalt will be used as base course, and eight inches of new, standard concrete pavement will be placed on top. Guardrail and curb & gutter will be replaced, and paved shoulders will be widened between County G south and County G north.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed on August 3. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82. Local traffic will be allowed to travel on existing WIS 82 between WIS 13 and County B.

Traffic on I-39 north/south will exit at Exit 100 WIS 23 and use westbound WIS 82 detour route.

Access to residents within the project limits will be provided on the existing paved surface, on gravel, or on new concrete pavement, depending on construction progress and where project work is occurring.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to remove pavement from Marquette/Adams County line to the west. A loader will follow a backhoe as it clears the roadway of debris. Crews will build slopes for new guardrail as they work down the road. Crews will follow with restoration efforts after that work is complete.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 101, WIS 139 (NEW)

Location: WIS 101 Bridge over Popple River; WIS 139 Bridge over Pine River

Project ID: 1009-47-60 & 9110-10-61

Schedule: Project is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 31, 2020 with an estimated completion of October 16, 2020.

Cost: $705,623

Project Description:

WIS 101: Bridge work includes expansion joint replacement, deck repairs, concrete overlay, bridge approach slab construction, beam guard replacement, and asphalt paving. Project includes a detour.

Bridge work includes expansion joint replacement, deck repairs, concrete overlay, bridge approach slab construction, beam guard replacement, and asphalt paving. Project includes a detour. WIS 139: Structure work includes bridge deck repairs, concrete overlay, and asphalt paving.

Traffic impacts:

WIS 101: Work will be completed under a detour. The posted detour will utilize US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70. Detour will be confined to 31 calendar days.

Work will be completed under a detour. The posted detour will utilize US 8, WIS 139, and WIS 70. Detour will be confined to 31 calendar days. WIS 139: Work will be completed utilizing temporary signals which will conduct a single lane closure throughout the length of the project.

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32 (NEW)

Location: Forest Avenue in Wabeno to US 8 (Pine Street) in Laona

Project ID: 9130-03-63

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $890,255

Project Description: Crews will replace 15 cross-culverts under WIS 32, placing asphalt over the top of culvert replacement locations and landscaping.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter flaggers during construction. WIS 32 will have a 16-foot traffic lane within the project limits. Motorists may encounter temporary signals within the project limits. There will be no detours at this time.

Green Lake County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: Columbia County Line to WIS 44

Project ID: 6640-00-72

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to August 26, 2020

Cost: $826,129

Length of project: 4.325 miles

Project Description: Crews will remove and replace the asphalt within the project limits.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be controlled under flagging operations and will be open to traffic at night.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews install centerline rumble strips on WIS 73 and intersection rumble strips and pavement markings. Crews will then work on removing traffic control and final touch-ups.

Iron County

Highway: US 2

Location: West of Saxon, between Curry Road and Clement Road

Project ID: 1009-44-60

Schedule: July 9, 2020 to mid- September

Cost: $879,203

Description: The project consists of grading work to stabilize slopes at three culvert locations with drainage trenches along the shoulder at two of the locations to help prevent sloughing. There are three culverts located west of Saxon on US 2 between Curry Rd and Clement Road. Culvert work consists of two pipes receiving a liner and the third pipe being abandoned in place with a new pipe installed next to the existing. Riprap will be placed at the pipe ends and along the slopes to help stabilize and prevent erosion. All graded/disturbed areas will be restored when completed.

Traffic impacts: The project is anticipated to be constructed with minimal disruptions to traffic. Shoulder closures will be in-place for the duration of the project. Single-lane closures with flagging for short durations will be allowed to load, unload and move equipment and materials.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue with grading and riprap work at the middle culvert. Crews will complete shoulder gravel at the east and west culvert locations. Crews will begin boring and jacking operations, which is expected to take a couple weeks. Crews will also be adding additional erosion control measures.

Langlade County

Highway: US 45

Locations: County J (east) to Clinic Street, and Otter Lake Lane to Oneida County Line, north and south of Elcho

Project ID: 1602-10-63

Length: 9.61 miles

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to October 5, 2020

Cost: $2,126,391

Description: Crews will replace culverts, curb & gutter and guardrail. US 45 will have the existing asphalt surface removed and a new asphalt surface paved over it with widened asphalt shoulders and new pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Flagging operations will restrict traffic to one lane during construction.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will install temporary erosion control and begin on replacing culvert pipes on US 45, starting north of Elcho working south. There are four culvert replacements and a cattle pass will also be removed. Crews will also work on removing the curb & gutter in Summit Lake and grade for the new curb and gutter.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 64 mainline remains closed at the bridge. WIS 64 will still be available to traveling public as traffic has been switched from WIS 64 to a temporary, signalized bypass.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will set bridge beams on Monday, August 17. Bridge deck work will follow. Crews anticipate pouring the bridge during the week of August 24-28.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29 (eastbound)

Location: Clark County line to County E

Project ID: 1053-07-65

Schedule: May 26, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $3,649,460

Traffic impacts: The outside lane on WIS 29 eastbound will continue to be closed for construction with a 10-foot width restriction. The entrance ramp for WIS 29 eastbound and WIS 13 will continue to be closed. The exit ramp for WIS 29 eastbound and WIS 13 northbound will be opened to traffic, but the WIS 13 southbound turning movement will continue to be closed. WIS 13 northbound is reduced to one lane thru the ramp intersection area.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will:

Finish removals and grading for the truck apron at the ramps

Place concrete for the truck apron, sidewalk, and curb & gutter at the WIS 29 eastbound ramp intersections with WIS 13

Finish milling off the top layer of asphalt from outside shoulder on WIS 29 eastbound

Pave asphalt for the outside shoulder

Replace beam guard at the Porky Creek and the Big Eau Pleine River structures

Complete the relocation of the pedestrian signals at the WIS 29 eastbound ramp intersection with WIS 13

Begin diamond grinding on the concrete pavement repairs

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29clarkmarathon/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 23

Location: Mecan River Bridge

Schedule: June 29, 2020 to October 23, 2020

Cost: $992,457

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals that will bring to the traffic to one lane while crossing the bridge.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish placing rip rap, grade bridge approaches, pave the approaches and work on landscaping.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23mecanbridge/

Highway: WIS 23

Location: City of Montello, Morningside Court to West Street

Schedule: April 2019 to September 18, 2020

Cost: $3.4 million

Traffic Impacts: No traffic impacts are expected for next week.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue to monitor seed growth and settling asphalt around manholes.

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: US 8 to Kildeer Road

Project ID: 9050-03-70

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to September 30, 2020

Cost: $2,450,403

Traffic Impacts: Daily traffic will encounter flaggers during daytime hours on WIS 47. Traffic could expect delays due to the milling and paving operations. Traffic heading northbound from US 8 are recommended to take alternative routes.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Removing and replacing asphalt.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47oneida/

Highway: US 51

Location: South Blue Lake Road to Oneida Street

Project ID: 1170-16-61

Schedule: August 17, 2020 to September 28, 2020

Length of project: 2.5 miles

Cost: $865,849

Description: The project entails one culvert replacement, slope grading, beam guard replacement at Lake Katherine, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay.

Traffic Impacts for next week: Traffic will be reduced to single lane by flagging for sawing, culvert pipe replacement, grading, and asphalt patching operations. Work is not allowed from Noon, Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, September 8 for Labor Day and from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 to 6 a.m. on Monday, September 21 for activities during Fall Ride.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin cutting operations, clearing and removing shrubs, culvert replacement, grading and asphalt patching at the culvert replacement site.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridges over Hay Creek, Wisconsin Central Limited Railroad, and South Fork Jump River

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to August 28, 2020

Traffic Impacts:

Motorists will encounter one lane of traffic on US 8 between County A and Cemetery Road, traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. Width restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the project signed for 11-foot max width. Crews will be working behind the temporary barrier block on the westbound lanes in stage one and eastbound lanes in stage two of the project.

Westbound US 8 will add a right shoulder closure from Hay Creek to Beaumont Road, starting August 6, 2020 until August 31, 2020. Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on bridge wing wall construction, complete beam guard installation, play epoxy overlays, remove temporary barriers, place pavement markings and signs in preparation for reopening.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 47/55

Location: Shawano Creek to Menominee County Line

Project ID: 6243-00-64/08-70

Schedule: June 22, 2020 to September 2020

Cost: $4,176,346.71

Description of work: Resurface the highway and widen paved shoulders. Modify the intersections with County H, Maple Avenue, Frailing Lane, and County A to improve traffic operations. Replace pavement at the railroad crossing and install new signals and gates. Reconstruct curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements and spot repair of curb and gutter. Rehabilitate the surface on the bridge over Shawano Creek.

Traffic Impacts: Flagging operations at various locations throughout the project. Old Keshena Road is closed at WIS 47. A single lane closure with temporary signals exists at the Shawano Creek Bridge.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week, crews will:

Continue paving operations, mostly south of Frailing Road

Landscapers will be on site to work on restoration including seeding and mulch

Continue bridge deck repairs on the Shawano Creek Bridge

Install pavement markings

Begin shoulder operations, working north from County H to the county line

Begin work on the Old Keshena Cul-du-Sac, including tree removal and grading.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47shawano/

Vilas County

Road: Rummels Road (Local Road Project)

Location: Wisconsin River Bridge

Project ID: 9898-01-70

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to October 2, 2020

Cost: $496,015

Description: This project consists of removing and replacing the Wisconsin River Bridge on Rummels Road just north of Conover.

Traffic Impacts: Rummels Road is closed at the Wisconsin River Bridge. The detour route is:

From the West: Traffic is detoured from County S to County K to WIS 45

From the East: Traffic is detoured from WIS 45 to County K to County S

A temporary portage path has been established to allow river users to travel around the work zone.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews plan to pour the east abutment.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: WIS 70, east of St. Germain to Eagle River, County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: August 24, 2020, estimated completion in late October 2020

Cost: $1.9 Million

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Description: Crews will be replacing culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews will also be resurfacing the WIS 70 asphalt pavement and performing other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 70 will remain open to two-way traffic during construction operations, but traffic can expect to be reduced to a single lane during daylight hours when construction operations prohibit more than a single lane. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: None until construction begins on August 24.

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 110 South – WIS 54 East, South Branch Little Wolf River

Schedule: Anticipated start date is August 17 with estimated completion in September 2020.

Cost: $630,000

Description: Crews will be removing and replacing asphalt on WIS 22/54/110 from County KK to east of WIS 22/110. Crews will also be removing and replacing asphalt on WIS 22/110 from WIS 54 to the bridge over the south branch of the Little Wolf River.

Overall Traffic Impacts: Work will be completed under lane closures utilizing flag persons to direct traffic. There will be a holiday work restriction for Labor Day from noon Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Work Scheduled:

Week of August 17: Construct the new concrete culvert walls west of WIS 22/110 North

Week of August 24: Begin milling and paving operations.

Highway: WIS 22 (NEW)

Location: Crystal River Bridge, CN Railroad Bridge, South Branch of the Little Wolf River Bridge

Schedule: August 14 – early September 2020

Project ID: 6220-00-62

Cost: $796,363

Description: Crews will be installing polymer bridge deck overlays that had new concrete overlays installed during the 2019 construction season.

Overall Traffic Impacts: During polymer overlays: Single lane closures, with temporary signals, at each bridge location. During bridge cleaning: Single lane closures, with temporary signals or flagging, at each bridge location

Work Scheduled:

August 14: Polymer overlay applied to Crystal River Bridge

August 17: Polymer overlay applied to CN Railroad Bridge and South Branch of the Little Wolf River Bridge.

A minimum of three days after reopening the bridges after the polymer overlay, the contractor will be re-cleaning the bridges decks of loose aggregate. Pavement markings will be installed after the re-cleaning is completed.

Highway: WIS 49

Location: Village of Iola, Bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River

Project ID: 6270-00-74

Schedule: July 27, 2020 to October 2020

Cost: $671,000

Description: The bridge over the South Branch of the Little Wolf River will be reconstructed.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 49 is closed from Depot Street to Mill Street. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured during the bridge construction. A holiday work restriction will be in place for Labor Day from noon Friday, September 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Detour:

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading north: Head west on West State Street, head north on Townline Road, head east on Mill Street (WIS 161) to WIS 49 (Main Street)

From WIS 49 (Main Street) heading south: Head west on Mill Street (WIS 161), head south on Townline Road, head east on West State Street to WIS 49 (Main Street).

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue working on the bridge substructure and anticipate pouring concrete on the north side and anticipate work starting on the south side.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis49-wolf-river-bridge/

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Portage County line to US 10 ramps

Project ID: 6300-00-75

Schedule: July 21, 2020 to September 4, 2020

Cost: $2,165,998

Description: Crews will mill existing asphalt pavement and resurface the roadway. In addition, four culverts will be replaced along with some spot curb and gutter replacements and new (Americans with Disabilities Act) ADA compliant curb ramps will be installed along the existing multi-use path near Waupaca.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be open to traffic with daytime lane closures and flaggers. The driving surface will be milled at times during resurface work.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue milling operations into early next week. Paving crews will follow, working from the Portage County line to US 10 ramps.

Highway: US 10

Location: US 10 eastbound over Waupaca County E bridge

Project ID: 1510-02-72

Schedule: September 2019 to August 2020

Cost: $2,647,161.66

Traffic Impacts:

US 10 Westbound will remain open to at least a single lane of traffic. The Churchill Street on ramp to US 10 westbound will remain closed until August 21, 2020.

will remain open to at least a single lane of traffic. The Churchill Street on ramp to US 10 westbound will remain closed until August 21, 2020. US 10 eastbound will remain open to at least a single lane of traffic.

will remain open to at least a single lane of traffic. County E below US 10 will be closed during construction. It is anticipated to reopen by August 21, 2020.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: On US 10, the contractor will work on installing delineators, signs, and work on punch list items. On County E, the contractor will continue working on guardrail, pavement marking, guardrail mow strip, slope paving, and punch list items.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/uw10bridge/

Wood County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: WIS 186 to WIS 80, WIS 186 to County D Intersection, and Hemlock Creek Bridge

Project ID: 1520-00-64/75/76

Schedule: June 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

Cost: $2,204,149

Description: This project consists of culvert repairs, culvert replacements, beam guard replacement, reconstructing the intersection at WIS 186 and County D. Installing a concrete overlay on the Hemlock Creek Bridge between Poplar Lane and Pine Drive, removal and replacement of asphalt and pavement markings.

Overall traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flag persons present.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will touch-up topsoil, install pavement markings, signage, and install centerline rumble strips.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis73wood/

Highway: WIS 80

Location: WIS 173 Northbound to Poplar Street, Babcock to Pittsville

Project ID: 1620-00-63/03-75

Schedule: June 1, 2020 to August 14, 2020

Cost: $2,433,667

Traffic Impacts for next week: Single lane closures with flag persons present for shoulder work.

Anticipated work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on general clean-up. This is the last update for this project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis80wood/

Highway: WIS 54

Location: Seneca Road intersection

Project ID: 6999-03-72

Schedule: August 4, 2020 – August 20, 2020

Cost: $194,366

Traffic Impacts: Seneca Road is closed from WIS 54 to 4th Street. There will not be a signed detour. Seneca Road is scheduled to be reopened on Tuesday, August 18, pending favorable weather conditions.

Anticipated work: Crews will work on pouring sidewalks, paving, placing topsoil, landscaping and remove traffic control. This is the last update for this project.

