A Message from the Compassionate Friends Group of the Greater Antigo Area

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

We are reaching out to those who could be part of The Compassionate Friends. We are a self-help organization of parents, grandparents and adult siblings who have experienced the death of a loved one.

(TCF) None of us ever wanted to be or dreamt we would be in this situation. TCF in the greater Antigo area has been meeting for over ten years and has been a lifeline to some and offers hope and resources to others. As parents who have lost children, we cannot fix anything – not our pain or your pain, the shattered lives, the lost dreams. What we can do is offer a place to turn to for parents who have lost a child. No one’s experience or grief is the same, but we can listen and offer what helped us.

For parents or family members who attend our meetings three times, Antigo TCF would like to donate a gift to your or your child’s favorite charity in their honor. We would also have a memento for you.

For the newly bereaved, we have a special half hour at 6:30pm, followed by our regular gathering at 7:00pm. Nothing is asked of you. There are no dues or fees and you do not have to speak.

We also have a library available with many good books for parents to read and children’s books as well.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, October 13th from 6:30 to 8:30pm at our new location, the Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo. Call us at 715-623-5759, if you or someone you know could use our assistance.