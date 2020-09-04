Antigo Football 2020 Announcement

FROM TOM SCHOFIELD, ACTIVITIES & ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AND HEAD VARSITY FOOTBALL COACH – ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL

Good afternoon Antigo football families!

The time is finally almost here for the boys of Fall! As we gear up for the start of the season below are some important upcoming dates for all players entering grades 9-12. Please remember to bring a mask and a water bottle. Email Coach Schofield at tschofield@antigoschools.org if you have any questions or concerns.

September 7th: Equipment Handout and Fitness testing 3:00-5:30

September 8th-11th: Practice 3:15-5:45

September 12th: Practice 8-10:30

September 14th-17: Practice 3:15-5:45

September 18th: Scrimmage vs. Merrill @ Schofield Stadium

This year only spectators with vouchers will be available to attend the home Varsity football games. Each player and coach will be allotted 2 vouchers for the scrimmage and 4 vouchers for the games. There will be free admission to the event via voucher. All games will be live streamed to watch and the link will be posted! Let’s go Red Robins Football 2020!